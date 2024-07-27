Eddleman to present on Tower Rock

Perryville, Mo. -- The Perry County Historical Society will welcome William Eddleman at its regular bimonthly meeting Monday, March 20.

Eddleman will be presenting on the history of Tower Rock, the landmark stone that rises from the Mississippi River adjacent to eastern Perry County. A former university professor and president of the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society, Eddleman is coordinator of the State Historical Society of Missouri's Cape Girardeau Research Center.

Long a landmark to travelers on the Mississippi, Tower Rock has been called The Narrows, The Rock, Tower Rock, Castle Rock, La Roche de la Croix (rock of the cross), and Cap St. Antoine.