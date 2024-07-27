All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMarch 11, 2023

Eddleman to present on Tower Rock

Perryville, Mo. -- The Perry County Historical Society will welcome William Eddleman at its regular bimonthly meeting Monday, March 20. Eddleman will be presenting on the history of Tower Rock, the landmark stone that rises from the Mississippi River adjacent to eastern Perry County. A former university professor and president of the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society, Eddleman is coordinator of the State Historical Society of Missouri's Cape Girardeau Research Center...

Southeast Missourian
Tower Rock
Tower Rock

Perryville, Mo. -- The Perry County Historical Society will welcome William Eddleman at its regular bimonthly meeting Monday, March 20.

Eddleman will be presenting on the history of Tower Rock, the landmark stone that rises from the Mississippi River adjacent to eastern Perry County. A former university professor and president of the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society, Eddleman is coordinator of the State Historical Society of Missouri's Cape Girardeau Research Center.

Long a landmark to travelers on the Mississippi, Tower Rock has been called The Narrows, The Rock, Tower Rock, Castle Rock, La Roche de la Croix (rock of the cross), and Cap St. Antoine.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Though accessible by foot when the river is extremely low, most times the swift current of the Mississippi produces dangerous currents, causing whirlpools and calamities for river travelers in the area. Native Americans are reported to believe that devilish spirits devoured travelers in their wake. Marquette and Joliet were said to have visited here, as well as naturalist and painter, James J. Audubon.

The presentation will immediately follow the Historical Society meeting at 6 p.m. at Perryville Higher Education Center, 108 S. Progress Drive in Perryville.

The presentation is free and open to the public.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy