Eddleman to present on Tower Rock

Perryville, Mo. -- The Perry County Historical Society will welcome William Eddleman at its regular bimonthly meeting Monday, March 20.
Eddleman will be presenting on the history of Tower Rock, the landmark stone that rises from the Mississippi River adjacent to eastern Perry County. A former university professor and president of the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society, Eddleman is coordinator of the State Historical Society of Missouri's Cape Girardeau Research Center.
Long a landmark to travelers on the Mississippi, Tower Rock has been called The Narrows, The Rock, Tower Rock, Castle Rock, La Roche de la Croix (rock of the cross), and Cap St. Antoine.
Though accessible by foot when the river is extremely low, most times the swift current of the Mississippi produces dangerous currents, causing whirlpools and calamities for river travelers in the area. Native Americans are reported to believe that devilish spirits devoured travelers in their wake. Marquette and Joliet were said to have visited here, as well as naturalist and painter, James J. Audubon.
The presentation will immediately follow the Historical Society meeting at 6 p.m. at Perryville Higher Education Center, 108 S. Progress Drive in Perryville.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
