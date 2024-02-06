Eclipses, flu-season fever and musical memories

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Jack Wessel, JoAnn Stovall, Brenda Miller, Mindy Hendrix, Trenton Horman, Amy Obermann, Ruth Sadler, David Slinkard, Sue Traw, Joe Williams, Trish Little, Pam Cannon, Adelia Frank, Alice Uhrhan, John Gaines, Sarah Gaines, Collin Dannenmueller, Rebecca Reischman, Erica Dannenmueller, Robert Graham, Kimberly Hendrix, Judy Abernathy, Jonathan Teegarden, Leroy Bollinger, Patrick Moore, Kathy Shetter, Vicky Lange, Wanda Nelson and Dorothy Wolfe.

Happy anniversary to Steve and Anita Montgomery, Darrell and Jeannie Chapman and Shannon and Kim Hendrix.

The month of January is National Blood Donor Month, Hot Tea Month, National Oatmeal Month and National Soup Month.

Total eclipses in 2017

The planet Venus is especially bright this year and particularly during January and February. Not so much in March, but in April, Venus returns as the morning star. According to the almanac, we will have four eclipses in 2017, one of which has Southeast Missourians excited. On Aug. 21, the total eclipse of the sun will be visible in North America and, more specifically, in Jefferson City, St. Louis and Southeast Missouri!

Holiday update

Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so banks and post offices are closed; however, city hall is open. The city council meet will meet at 7 p.m.

Flu season in full swing

The flu is going around, and we hope you have had your flu shot. Around this time of year, Texans suffer from Mountain Cedar Fever. It feels like a cold and acts like a cold but isn't. Lots of cough drops are carried around, and although there are better-tasting ones, I have always thought Halls gives the most relief. I noticed recently they have various sayings printed on the wrappers. They include, among others: "Keep your chin up," "Elicit a few 'wows' today," "Hi-five yourself" and "Bet on yourself." Check out that Hall's wrapper before you toss it.

Musical memories

Cough drops have me recalling memories of Walter E. Parks. He was the Chaffee High School band director in the late 1950s and also attempted to get some elementary-school kids started in band.

Selecting a musical instrument and learning to play it was a big deal. It was also a big investment for parents.

I guess Mr. Parks was successful teaching the young kids, because years later, Norman "Tyke" Finney on the trombone and I on the clarinet made the cut for "big" band.

With my goal to become organist for the First Baptist Church, Mr. Parks also gave me organ lessons for a period of time.

Each week, we would meet at the church for my lesson, and during inclement weather, he would pick me up for the short drive.