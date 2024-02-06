Eclipses, flu-season fever and musical memories

By Darla Buckhannon
The month of January is National Blood Donor Month, Hot Tea Month, National Oatmeal Month and National Soup Month.
The planet Venus is especially bright this year and particularly during January and February. Not so much in March, but in April, Venus returns as the morning star. According to the almanac, we will have four eclipses in 2017, one of which has Southeast Missourians excited. On Aug. 21, the total eclipse of the sun will be visible in North America and, more specifically, in Jefferson City, St. Louis and Southeast Missouri!
Tomorrow is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so banks and post offices are closed; however, city hall is open. The city council meet will meet at 7 p.m.
The flu is going around, and we hope you have had your flu shot. Around this time of year, Texans suffer from Mountain Cedar Fever. It feels like a cold and acts like a cold but isn't. Lots of cough drops are carried around, and although there are better-tasting ones, I have always thought Halls gives the most relief. I noticed recently they have various sayings printed on the wrappers. They include, among others: "Keep your chin up," "Elicit a few 'wows' today," "Hi-five yourself" and "Bet on yourself." Check out that Hall's wrapper before you toss it.
Cough drops have me recalling memories of Walter E. Parks. He was the Chaffee High School band director in the late 1950s and also attempted to get some elementary-school kids started in band.
Selecting a musical instrument and learning to play it was a big deal. It was also a big investment for parents.
I guess Mr. Parks was successful teaching the young kids, because years later, Norman "Tyke" Finney on the trombone and I on the clarinet made the cut for "big" band.
With my goal to become organist for the First Baptist Church, Mr. Parks also gave me organ lessons for a period of time.
Each week, we would meet at the church for my lesson, and during inclement weather, he would pick me up for the short drive.
What I remember most about Mr. Parks were his Vicks cough drops.
I don't know whether he used them to mask his cigarette smoking or he had a year-round cough, but the scent of Vicks was always present.
Also, I discovered he wasn't nearly as gruff as some of his high-school band members reputed him to be, often referring to him as "Bulldog" Parks.
Mr. Parks' wife was a registered nurse and worked in Dr. W.O. Finney's office for many years. I am certain many of you remember her in her white nurse's uniform, complete with starched cap, and her very efficient manner.
Their daughter Erma Beth was a drum majorette for the Chaffee High band, and their son Walter Jr. played the trombone and went by "BoBo."
There are lots of exciting football games this weekend. A big day for the Dallas Cowboys when they play the Green Bay Packers later this afternoon.
Richard and I are big Packer fans, but of course we will cheer for our home team, the Dallas Cowboys. It is a thrilling time for NFL fans!
Are there certain responses that make you shudder? A recent college poll found the most annoying word or phrase used in casual conversation in America is "whatever"; second was "no offense, but ..."
My sister Jo and I started offering up other words and phrases such as "basically," "absolutely," "like," "you know," "end of the day," "it is what it is," "on the same page" and "no problem." What are yours? Maybe our best response should just be "Golly!"
Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words mean so very much.
Email your news and comments to me at darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.
