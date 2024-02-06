By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to Tim Steimle, Billie Davis, Shirley Diggs, Linda Johnson, Elizabeth Charleston, Dale Wiseman, Mildred Elridge, Gladys Chambers, Anna Felty, Ann Glueck, Shirley Rodgers, Mandy Stone, Janeen Cunningham, Dennis Cook, Mona Harrell, Becky Powell, Beverly Lair, Donna Daugherty, Jeremy Totty, Ben Burnett, Caroline Byerly, Wayne Kinder, Mary Lincoln, Gene Nation, Lloyd Michelsen, Scott Ralph, Fred Carroll, Kathy Sexton, Eric Nation, Ronald Senciboy, Glen Goodwin, Walter Keller, Glenda Dacus, Bryan Lee, Korbin Kinder, Gary Owens, Gayle Dragoni, Michelle McGuire and Abby Cassout.
Happy anniversary to Philip and Ruth Ann Dame, Denny and Debbie Graviett, JR and Stephanie Bennett, Bill and Debbie Simmons and Glen and Corliss Meyr.
Tomorrow is the long anticipated and sure to be well-attended solar eclipse. Be safe and drop by Jean Whitaker Memorial Park for the Total Eclipse Party from noon to 2 p.m. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, there will be free eclipse glasses, hot dogs, chips, Moon Piew, sodas and water.
St. Ambrose is having a blood drive today from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Parish Center.
Congratulations to Stan Simpson, whose home on Davidson was selected as Chamber of Commerce Residence of the Month.
It is not too soon to send in your reservation for the Sept. 30 CHS Alumni Banquet; the deadline is Sept. 15 and the cost is $15 per person. Dues are $5 and donations are welcome. Send your check to CHS Alumni Assn., PO Box 172, Chaffee, MO 63740.
October will be here soon and it is a good time to mark your calendar for the following events: Citywide Yard Sale, Oct 6-7; German Days, Oct. 13-14; Historical Society presents Rick Vandeven Concert at Circle Park, Oct. 15.
Another popular October event is the Annual Horseshoes 4 "everyday" HEROES Tournament, Saturday, Oct. 21. This is the fourth year and the event will take place at Al Friga Farm from noon to 4 p.m. Get your team organized now. Cost is $25 per person and $50 per team. Please call Tina Dohogne-Nations or Christy McClain at (573) 335-7555, (573) 887-3664 or email: rsvpvic@sbcglobal.net for an entry form. All proceeds benefit the Retired Senior Volunteer Program/Volunteer Intergenerational Center.
Lots of exciting things happening in Chaffee. Kenny's Flippin' Burgers is open and ribbon cuttings are planned for Dr. Fenton's office in what was years ago Phillips Radio and TV. A nurse practitioner's office will open soon next to Medicap, and River Valley Home Health Company bought Dr. Bader's office on Main. Courtesy Cleaners bought the former Pendergrass building to do their regional cleaning, and Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures is taking space in the former Carr Textile building.
You can stay current with all the Chaffee happenings by attending the Chamber of Commerce meetings the second Wednesday of each month. Next meeting will be held Sept. 13 at noon at the First Commercial Bank and sponsored by Fit 24.
We remind dog walkers that your dog must be on a leash and that you are responsible for picking up after your dog; there is a city ordinance in place for just that.
I thank those of you who helped me with my honeycomb search. Some can be found at the farmers market in Cape and another lead resulted in a special surprise for me. Lisa Elfrink of Elf Creek Bee Yards directed me to their honey cart in front of her mother's home at 1712 Rampart. Various sizes are for sale and we were delighted with the jar of honey with comb. Lisa said she and her husband Kevin have been in the honey business for three years. To access Rampart we turned on Kurre Lane off Kingshighway driving by the house where my Grandmother Kurre and her husband Fred lived. I remember my family visiting them in the late 1950s and my sister Jo and I playing in the woods behind their house.
Football is back and the Chaffee Red Devils welcome a new coach. Terry Flannigan takes the helm following the longtime tenure of coach Charlie Vickery. Coach Flannigan was head coach at rival Scott City and assistant coach in Sikeston. The Red Devils play three road games before making their home debut Sept. 9 against Sweet Springs.
We NFL fans are excited about the return of the regular season plus the return of Hank Williams Jr. singing the introduction to Monday Night Football; the first MNF game is Sept. 11 when the Vikings host the Saints.
Remember to tell those special people in your life that you love them -- those three words mean so much.
Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at 573-887-6430 or 214-207-7839.
