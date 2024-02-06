By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Tim Steimle, Billie Davis, Shirley Diggs, Linda Johnson, Elizabeth Charleston, Dale Wiseman, Mildred Elridge, Gladys Chambers, Anna Felty, Ann Glueck, Shirley Rodgers, Mandy Stone, Janeen Cunningham, Dennis Cook, Mona Harrell, Becky Powell, Beverly Lair, Donna Daugherty, Jeremy Totty, Ben Burnett, Caroline Byerly, Wayne Kinder, Mary Lincoln, Gene Nation, Lloyd Michelsen, Scott Ralph, Fred Carroll, Kathy Sexton, Eric Nation, Ronald Senciboy, Glen Goodwin, Walter Keller, Glenda Dacus, Bryan Lee, Korbin Kinder, Gary Owens, Gayle Dragoni, Michelle McGuire and Abby Cassout.

Happy anniversary to Philip and Ruth Ann Dame, Denny and Debbie Graviett, JR and Stephanie Bennett, Bill and Debbie Simmons and Glen and Corliss Meyr.

Tomorrow is the long anticipated and sure to be well-attended solar eclipse. Be safe and drop by Jean Whitaker Memorial Park for the Total Eclipse Party from noon to 2 p.m. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, there will be free eclipse glasses, hot dogs, chips, Moon Piew, sodas and water.

Community news

St. Ambrose is having a blood drive today from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Parish Center.

Congratulations to Stan Simpson, whose home on Davidson was selected as Chamber of Commerce Residence of the Month.

Alumni banquet

It is not too soon to send in your reservation for the Sept. 30 CHS Alumni Banquet; the deadline is Sept. 15 and the cost is $15 per person. Dues are $5 and donations are welcome. Send your check to CHS Alumni Assn., PO Box 172, Chaffee, MO 63740.

October will be here soon and it is a good time to mark your calendar for the following events: Citywide Yard Sale, Oct 6-7; German Days, Oct. 13-14; Historical Society presents Rick Vandeven Concert at Circle Park, Oct. 15.

Another popular October event is the Annual Horseshoes 4 "everyday" HEROES Tournament, Saturday, Oct. 21. This is the fourth year and the event will take place at Al Friga Farm from noon to 4 p.m. Get your team organized now. Cost is $25 per person and $50 per team. Please call Tina Dohogne-Nations or Christy McClain at (573) 335-7555, (573) 887-3664 or email: rsvpvic@sbcglobal.net for an entry form. All proceeds benefit the Retired Senior Volunteer Program/Volunteer Intergenerational Center.