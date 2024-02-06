Eclipse and other memories

Just watched the Eclipse. Pretty darn neat. I had a good friend tell me when to start watching and when the total eclipse would be, and he was spot on. Thanks! I watched the other eclipse several years ago, but it wasn’t as cool as this was. Today Marge and I were at the picnic table eating dinner and checking on the sun that was still showing. Marge commented about what the old timers back when must have thought when something like this happened. Who knows? We enjoyed it. Our neighbor’s donkey went to braying and another’s roosters went to crowing. We can look back and brag that “We saw that.” Precious memory!

Made me think back when we were working on a ranch southwest of Arthur, Nebraska. A winter storm blew through with several feet of snow and cold temps. There was enough snow about the only way to get around was on a horse. We rode down through some pastures south of the main barn and came upon some washouts full of snow. We wondered if the cattle as they drifted with the wind and snow might drop off in a small ravine and die when they couldn’t get out. We rode up to some drifts of snow when the snow drifts started moving. It turned out it was cattle covered with snow. Like to had a runaway on the colts we were riding.

Another time I was checking on the windmills and probably putting out salt and mineral 4 or 5 miles south of the main barn when I drove upon a grass fire that had been started with lightning. I was alone, so fought the grass fire for probably an hour and decided I couldn’t put it out alone. Weren’t cell phones back then, so had to drive for help. The Arthur County Fire Department drove one of their 4-wheel drive firetrucks out to put it out. Piece of cake for them.