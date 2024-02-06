Ebb & Flow Fermentations pairs passion and fire

Downtown Cape Girardeau has something to satiate almost any craving for entertainment: fine dining, cheap eats, art, live music, arcade games, antiques, resale shops, specialty boutiques, live music, sports bars, ice cream, coffee and micro-breweries.
Dwayne Schaaf's Ebb & Flow Fermentations, prominently located at 11 S. Spanish St., seems to embody all the welcoming and eclectic vibes of Downtown Cape Girardeau in one location.
I was familiar with their artistic brews, vibrant atmosphere, popular patio area and diverse live music offerings, but I only recently discovered their Ebb Talks speaker series. If you are familiar with the popular TED Talk series, they are typically short videos of individual speakers presenting on their particular area of experience and/or expertise. I enjoy listening to TED Talk videos while I am driving or zoning out on the treadmill, so listening to an Ebb Talk while enjoying good food and drink was too tempting to pass up.
I wasn't sure if their online menu reflected recent updates, so I decided to go with the, ahem, flow and play it by ear.
I contemplated the snacks, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and gyros on the menu. Just as I was about to succumb to my rare sweet tooth and order dessert for dinner, I noticed a clip board on the wall announcing their special "Spicy Nug Flight." A variety of beers alongside nuggets in a variety of sauces? It sounded like the perfect pairing for my first Ebb Talk.
I looked out toward the patio area and took note of people scattered around relaxing and enjoying the bright sunshine and mild pre-spring temperatures solo, as part of a couple and in small groups.
I grabbed a glass of water and found myself a table near the Ebb Talk area inside the dining room. I was surprised a few minutes later when the server appeared with my nugget and beer flights. The night was heating up.
The nugget sauce descriptions included Plum Sorghum, Cayenne Fresco, Hawaij and Red Jalapeno. If I had not been so focused on the word "nuggets" the word "spicy" on the menu would have prepared me for what I was about to experience. The words "cayenne" and "jalapeno" should have served as my next red flags, but it was too late to listen to reason. There was no turning back. I enthusiastically dug right in. The Plum Sorghum was sweet with a slow building heat. I took a sip of the "Of Rice & Men" beer and enjoyed the mixture of flavors. There was a kick to the sauce, but nothing too crazy. I confidently selected another nugget (I cannot, for the life of me, tell you which one) but the heat was definitely more of the "in yo' face" variety. I struggled to keep my classy expert food critic composure as I cleansed my palate with the next beer, but the fire in my mouth quickly solidified my rookie status.
A sip. A bite. Another sip. A different bite. Is it me or is it getting hot in here? I felt beads of sweat forming on my forehead and above my lips. I wondered how many bites I needed to take before I could legitimately write about my experience. For the record, I ate most of the nuggets and tried each of the beers. My favorite sauces were the Plum Sorghum and Hawaij. The beer flavors were unique, but I was too distracted by the sensation of lava in my mouth to truly recognize their individual characteristics.
Meanwhile, the Ebb Talk started with the speakers completely unaware of the meltdown occurring at my table.
First, Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, engaged us with stories about her childhood and passion for the Cape Girardeau community. One surprising fact: While other small communities have struggled post pandemic, our little downtown Cape has thrived thanks to all of the community support. Next, Lindsey Radcliffe, CEO of Morning Star Behavioral Associates, shared her passion and commitment to serving individuals with intellectual disabilities. Her enthusiasm, compassion and dedication to the people she serves was palpable. The nuggets lit a fire in my mouth, but the Ebb Talk ignited the passion in my soul, and I knew right then and there I would be back for more.
I recommend you do the same if you are up for the challenge.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.