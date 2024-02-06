Ebb & Flow Fermentations pairs passion and fire

I grabbed a glass of water and found myself a table near the Ebb Talk area inside the dining room. I was surprised a few minutes later when the server appeared with my nugget and beer flights. The night was heating up.

The nugget sauce descriptions included Plum Sorghum, Cayenne Fresco, Hawaij and Red Jalapeno. If I had not been so focused on the word "nuggets" the word "spicy" on the menu would have prepared me for what I was about to experience. The words "cayenne" and "jalapeno" should have served as my next red flags, but it was too late to listen to reason. There was no turning back. I enthusiastically dug right in. The Plum Sorghum was sweet with a slow building heat. I took a sip of the "Of Rice & Men" beer and enjoyed the mixture of flavors. There was a kick to the sauce, but nothing too crazy. I confidently selected another nugget (I cannot, for the life of me, tell you which one) but the heat was definitely more of the "in yo' face" variety. I struggled to keep my classy expert food critic composure as I cleansed my palate with the next beer, but the fire in my mouth quickly solidified my rookie status.

A sip. A bite. Another sip. A different bite. Is it me or is it getting hot in here? I felt beads of sweat forming on my forehead and above my lips. I wondered how many bites I needed to take before I could legitimately write about my experience. For the record, I ate most of the nuggets and tried each of the beers. My favorite sauces were the Plum Sorghum and Hawaij. The beer flavors were unique, but I was too distracted by the sensation of lava in my mouth to truly recognize their individual characteristics.

Meanwhile, the Ebb Talk started with the speakers completely unaware of the meltdown occurring at my table.

The Ebb and Flow nug flight menu at Ebb & Flo Fermentations. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

First, Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, engaged us with stories about her childhood and passion for the Cape Girardeau community. One surprising fact: While other small communities have struggled post pandemic, our little downtown Cape has thrived thanks to all of the community support. Next, Lindsey Radcliffe, CEO of Morning Star Behavioral Associates, shared her passion and commitment to serving individuals with intellectual disabilities. Her enthusiasm, compassion and dedication to the people she serves was palpable. The nuggets lit a fire in my mouth, but the Ebb Talk ignited the passion in my soul, and I knew right then and there I would be back for more.

I recommend you do the same if you are up for the challenge.