Eatin' A Meal Away at Burrito-Ville

Drive down Broadway in Cape Girardeau often enough and you will find yourself looking forward to the clever and pun-riddled sign that stands outside an unassuming restaurant named Burrito-Ville. Nineteen years ago, that is exactly what drew me inside to try the food. I wanted to know what kind of flavors would come from the minds of people with such finely honed senses of humor. Burrito-Ville's sense of taste is just as good as its sense of humor.

Nineteen years later, Burrito-Ville is no longer the new place to try, the flash-in-the-pan fly-by-night college hangout. Burrito-Ville has staying power -- with good reason. The burritos are not only bigger around than fists, but they are also stuffed with only quality ingredients. No fillers here; everything in a Burrito-Ville burrito is carefully considered, and the proportions to the other ingredients approach perfection. Let's get specific.

On my latest visit, I could not decide exactly what I wanted. I had been very good lately, and I was craving some fries. Burrito-Ville serves crinkle cut fries, and I'm particularly fond of them. Always fried a deep golden yellow with that exterior crunch; you won't find a pale limp fry here. My husband is a huge fan of the Dirty Fries. Topped with your choice of bacon, chicken, buffalo chicken, beef, pulled pork, steak, or all of them if you can't decide, the fries are then doused in mozzarella cheese and made-in-house queso cheese. You can get the fries as a side or covering a huge platter. I considered this option, but I was at Burrito-Ville, and I needed a picture of an actual burrito. I eyed the fries one last time and turned away with a sigh.

But lo! Burrito-Ville had a solution for me. I really could have it all! Enter the Dirty Fries Burrito, everything I loved about Dirty Fries rolled into a tortilla -- pure genius. Each bite was a symphony of cheese, pulled pork and crunchy golden potato. Cheesy, meaty and rolled into a convenient edible tortilla, I had my fries and ate them too.

My favorite burrito, however, is the West Coast Club. Stuffed and beautifully layered with chicken, Spanish rice, black beans, bacon, avocado, pico and ranch, this burrito is full of fresh, lighter, classic flavors and is a feast for the eyes as well as the palate.

Dirty Fries from Burrito-Ville, crispy golden and delicious. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

The most unusual burrito on the menu has to be the chicken and waffle burrito. Stuffed with chicken strips, bacon, waffle bits, ghost pepper cheese, and syrup, I haven't tried it yet, but I'm not afraid to. I'll probably sub out the hot cheese for the queso, but I am intrigued and quite curious. I bet the flavors work. I believe in you, Burrito-Ville!