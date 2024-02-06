I have been forced to search out new places for carry-out in the wake of current events. I haven't really wanted to leave my county, and that has limited me in ways that I really loathe. I will be so glad when I can roam afar again, but for this week, I did find a meaty gem that I have driven by many times. This time, I stopped, in the drive-thru at least, and I'm so glad that I did.

Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina (kitchen, for those of us who are Italian impaired) sits at 1740 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, where I used to get Taco Bell when I was a fresh-faced student. Don't do the math. I just aged myself horribly. But I am, in some ways, loving these takeout reviews, because the food is literally having to speak for itself. I don't get to see the inside of the building, make judgments on the decor, or check out the bathroom for cleanliness or nifty art. I didn't get to see the inside of Mario and Angela's, but I got up close and personal with the food made there.

First of all, after we picked up the food, it was a long drive home. It felt like the longest. With two pizza boxes balanced on my lap, I was unavoidably assaulted by the succulent smells of toasty pizza crust, saucy meat, and a wonderful undertone of garlic. When we finally arrived at home, I placed the boxes on the table and opened them, slowly. Think opening the Ark of the Covenant via Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," that slowly. Instead of a glowing light hitting my face, warm steamy air tinged with oregano filled my kitchen, and that's when my mouth dropped open. "Holy crap!" I said, or something like that. "I have to go get the ruler!"

I had ordered a Philly cheesesteak stromboli. The stromboli was the monstrosity that had me gaping, and I measured it to be 22 inches long: nearly two feet of meat, peppers and cheese, rolled into a beautiful golden-brown crust that was slashed boldly to allow the release of steam and let the viewer see the lovely cheesy filling inside. For reference, my arm is 21 inches long from shoulder to wrist. This thing was literally longer than my arm.