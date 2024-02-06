Easy-to-prepare recipes for families on the move

When family schedules are in demand and time is a premium for preparing meals, it is nice to have some quick and easy go-to recipes. Sometimes you need some fix-it-fast recipes and that can be for breakfast and brunch, weeknight dinners or even party foods or a sweet indulgence.

Today I have gathered together several recipes that can be put together very quickly and are easy to prepare. There are a few slow-cooker recipes that take awhile to cook, but they go together very quickly.

I hope these recipes help you plan for family meals eaten and enjoyed together.

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

1 cup Italian-flavored dry breadcrumbs

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

16-ounce package penne pasta, cooked

26-ounce jar marinara sauce, divided

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

Combine breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese in a large plastic zipping bag. Place chicken in bag and shake to coat.

In a medium saucepan, heat butter and oil together over medium heat. Add chicken to saucepan and brown on all sides. In an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking pan, layer pasta, half of sauce, half of cheese and chicken. Top with remaining sauce and cheese. Bake, covered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until heated through and cheese is melted and bubbly. Makes 6 servings.

Chunky Tomato Pasta Bake

6-ounce package rigatoni, cooked and drained

1 pound ground beef, browned

14-ounce can diced seasoned tomatoes with green pepper and onion

10-3/4 ounce can cream of mushroom soup

1-1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Combine pasta, meat, tomatoes and soup in a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes; uncover and top with cheese. Bake until cheese melts. Makes 4 servings.

Down Home Taco Casserole

1 pound ground beef, browned and drained

10-3/4 ounce can tomato soup

1 cup salsa

1/2 cup milk

8-1/2 ounce can peas and carrots, drained (or frozen equivalent)

7 (6-inch) corn tortillas, cut into 1-inch squares

1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

Combine all ingredients except 1/2 cup cheese; spread in a 2-quart casserole dish sprayed with nonstick vegetable spray. Cover and bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, or until hot. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; let stand until cheese melts. Makes 4 servings.

Mom's Best Burgers

2 pounds ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup Italian-flavored dry breadcrumbs

1/3 cup teriyaki sauce

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

6 onion rolls, split

6 slices Cheddar cheese

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except rolls and cheese. Mix well and form into 6 patties. Grill over medium-high heat to desired doneness, about 5 to 7 minutes on each side. Serve burgers on rolls, topped with cheese. Makes 6 servings.

Frito Pie

4 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 pounds ground beef chuck

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 cup chili powder, or to taste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

15-ounce can tomato sauce

6-ounce can tomato paste

3/4 cup water

14-ounce package corn chips

8-ounce package shredded sharp Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese

Garnish: finely diced red onion, diced jalapeÃ±o peppers

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Crumble bacon, remove to a plate and set aside, reserving drippings in skillet. Brown beef, onion and garlic in skillet; drain. Stir in seasonings. Add tomato sauce, tomato paste and water to beef mixture. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 20 minutes, until thickened.

To serve, place a handful of chips in individual bowls. Spoon beef mixture and bacon over chips; sprinkle with cheese. Garnish with onion and jalapeÃ±o. Serves 6 to 8.

Farmhouse Chicken Bake

8-ounce package elbow macaroni, uncooked

4 green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons butter, melted and divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup chicken broth

4 cups cooked chicken, cubed

Salt to taste

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

8 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled

1 cup dry breadcrumbs

Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium-low heat, cook onions in one tablespoon melted butter for one minute. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually stir in milk and broth, cooking and stirring until slightly thickened. Stir in chicken, seasonings, cheese, peas and bacon. Mix in macaroni. Spoon into a greased 3-quart casserole dish. Combine breadcrumbs with remaining butter; sprinkle over top. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden. Serves 6.

Easy Chicken Pot Pie

2 (8-ounce) cans chicken, drained

2 (13-1/4 ounce) cans mixed vegetables, drained

2 (10-3/4 ounce) cans cream of chicken soup

1 cup milk

Salt and pepper, to taste

8-ounce package shredded Cheddar or Colby cheese, divided

12-ounce tube refrigerated biscuits

In a bowl, combine all ingredients except cheese and biscuits. Transfer to a greased 13-x 9-inch baking pan; top with 3/4 of cheese. Separate biscuits and tear each into 4 to 5 pieces; place on top of cheese. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until biscuits are golden. Serves 4.

Gnocchi and Pork Sausage Casserole

1 pound ground pork sausage

16-ounce package frozen gnocchi

26-ounce jar pasta sauce

1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

Brown sausage in a skillet over medium heat; drain. Meanwhile, cook gnocchi according to package directions; drain. In a greased 2-quart casserole dish, combine all ingredients except one cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25 minutes, or until heated through. Top with remaining cheese and bake for another 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Serves 4.

Greek Tilapia with Orzo

1-1/2 pounds tilapia fillets, thawed if frozen

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, snipped

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

8-ounce package orzo pasta, cooked

Rinse fish fillets and pat dry. Place in a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle fish evenly with lemon juice and zest, oregano, salt and pepper. Arrange tomatoes around fish; cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 400 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes, until fish is opaque and tomatoes are tender. Serve over cooked orzo, drizzled with juices from baking pan. Serves 4

Grilled Salmon Skewers

1 pound boneless, skinless salmon fillet

10 to 12 wooden skewers, soaked in water

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar or cider vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 clove garlic, minced

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Lemon wedges

Slice salmon lengthwise into 10 to 12 narrow strips. Thread each strip onto a skewer; place skewers in a shallow dish. Whisk together soy sauce, honey, vinegar and spices. Pour over skewers, turning to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Drain marinade into a small saucepan; simmer over medium-low heat for several minutes.

Grill skewers over medium-high heat on a lightly oiled grill, brushing often with marinade, for 4 minutes on each side. Squeeze lemon wedges over salmon; serve warm. Makes 10 to 12 skewers.

Home-Style Beef Pot Pie

16-ounce package frozen potato, green bean, onion and red pepper mixture

2 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

12-ounce jar mushroom gravy

1 pound roast beef, cubed

Pepper to taste

8-ounce tube refrigerated crescent rolls

Combine vegetables, water and thyme in an ovenproof skillet. Cook over medium heat until vegetables are thawed, about 3 minutes. Stir in gravy; bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Add beef; mix well. Sprinkle with pepper.

Separate crescent rolls into 8 triangles. Starting at wide ends, roll up halfway; arrange over beef mixture so pointed ends are directed to the center. Bake at 375 degrees for 17 to 19 minutes, or until rolls are golden. Serves 4.

Peppers and Pierogies

10-ounce package frozen potato and onion pierogies

16-ounce package frozen stir-fry peppers and onions

8-ounce can tomato sauce

Salt and pepper to taste. Cook pierogies according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of cooking liquid; cover pierogies to keep warm.

Spray a large skillet with nonstick vegetable spray. Add frozen vegetables; cook until tender and golden and most of the liquid is cooked off. Stir in tomato sauce and reserved liquid; heat through. Toss vegetable mixture with pierogies; season with salt and pepper. Serves 3 to 4.

Pork and Peach Kabobs

2 fresh peaches, halved, pitted and cut into 6 wedges

1 sweet onion, cut into 6 wedges

1-1/2 pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 18-20 cubes

6 skewers

3/4 cup honey barbecue sauce

Optional: cooked brown rice

Cut peach and onion wedges crosswise in half. Thread peach, onion and pork pieces alternatively onto skewers, leaving some space in between for even grilling. Grill skewers over medium-high heat for 15 minutes, or until pork juices run clear, turning skewers occasionally. Brush with barbecue sauce during the last 5 minutes. Serve with cooked rice, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

Savory Shrimp and Pasta Toss

12-ounce package penne pasta, divided

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

28-ounce can diced tomatoes

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and cleaned

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

4-ounce package crumbled feta cheese, divided

Measure out half the package of pasta, reserving the rest for another recipe. Cook as package directs; drain.

Meanwhile, in a large heavy skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook until tender and lightly golden. Stir in tomatoes and their juice, red pepper flakes and oregano; cook until boiling over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook sauce until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in shrimp; cook for 2 to 4 minutes, until pink. Remove skillet from heat; stir in parsley and 1/2 cup feta cheese. Add cooked pasta to skillet mixture and toss to coat. Use remaining cheese to top each serving. Serves 4.

Sunday Meatball Skillet

1 pound ground beef

1 cup onion, grated

1/2 cup Italian-flavored dry breadcrumbs

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups beef broth

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sour cream

8-ounce package medium egg noodles, cooked

Garnish: chopped fresh parsley

In a bowl, combine beef, onion, bread crumbs, egg, ketchup and pepper. Shape into one-inch meatballs. Spray a skillet with nonstick vegetable spray. Cook meatballs over medium heat, turning occasionally, until browned, about 10 minutes. Remove meatballs and let drain on paper towels.

In a bowl, whisk together broth and flour; add to skillet. Cook and stir until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream. Add meatballs and noodles; toss to coat. Cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley. Serves 4.

Family Favorite Beef Pot Roast

2 cups water

5 to 6-pound beef pot roast

1-ounce package ranch salad dressing mix

.7-ounce package Italian salad dressing mix

.87-ounce package brown gravy mix

6 to 8 potatoes, peeled and cubed

8 to 10 carrots, peeled and thickly sliced

Pour water into a large oval slow cooker; add roast. Combine mixes and sprinkle over roast. Cover and cook on low setting for 6 to 7 hours; add potatoes and carrots during the last 2 hours of cooking. Serves 6 to 8.

Southwest Slow-Cooker Chicken

15-ounce can corn, drained

16-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

16-ounce jar mild salsa

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Garnish: shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced green onion, chopped red and yellow peppers

Layer three-quarters each of the corn and beans and half the salsa in a slow cooker. Arrange chicken over salsa; top with remaining corn, beans and salsa. Cover and cook on low setting for 8 hours. Remove chicken and shred; stir back into slow-cooker mixture. Add desired garnishes just before serving. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

