featuresMarch 7, 2019
Easy-to-prepare recipes for families on the move
When family schedules are in demand and time is a premium for preparing meals, it is nice to have some quick and easy go-to recipes. Sometimes you need some fix-it-fast recipes and that can be for breakfast and brunch, weeknight dinners or even party foods or a sweet indulgence...
Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

When family schedules are in demand and time is a premium for preparing meals, it is nice to have some quick and easy go-to recipes. Sometimes you need some fix-it-fast recipes and that can be for breakfast and brunch, weeknight dinners or even party foods or a sweet indulgence.

Today I have gathered together several recipes that can be put together very quickly and are easy to prepare. There are a few slow-cooker recipes that take awhile to cook, but they go together very quickly.

I hope these recipes help you plan for family meals eaten and enjoyed together.

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

  • 1 cup Italian-flavored dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 16-ounce package penne pasta, cooked
  • 26-ounce jar marinara sauce, divided
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

Combine breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese in a large plastic zipping bag. Place chicken in bag and shake to coat.

In a medium saucepan, heat butter and oil together over medium heat. Add chicken to saucepan and brown on all sides. In an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking pan, layer pasta, half of sauce, half of cheese and chicken. Top with remaining sauce and cheese. Bake, covered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until heated through and cheese is melted and bubbly. Makes 6 servings.

Chunky Tomato Pasta Bake

  • 6-ounce package rigatoni, cooked and drained
  • 1 pound ground beef, browned
  • 14-ounce can diced seasoned tomatoes with green pepper and onion
  • 10-3/4 ounce can cream of mushroom soup
  • 1-1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Combine pasta, meat, tomatoes and soup in a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes; uncover and top with cheese. Bake until cheese melts. Makes 4 servings.

Down Home Taco Casserole

  • 1 pound ground beef, browned and drained
  • 10-3/4 ounce can tomato soup
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 8-1/2 ounce can peas and carrots, drained (or frozen equivalent)
  • 7 (6-inch) corn tortillas, cut into 1-inch squares
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

Combine all ingredients except 1/2 cup cheese; spread in a 2-quart casserole dish sprayed with nonstick vegetable spray. Cover and bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, or until hot. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; let stand until cheese melts. Makes 4 servings.

Mom's Best Burgers

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Italian-flavored dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/3 cup teriyaki sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 6 onion rolls, split
  • 6 slices Cheddar cheese

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except rolls and cheese. Mix well and form into 6 patties. Grill over medium-high heat to desired doneness, about 5 to 7 minutes on each side. Serve burgers on rolls, topped with cheese. Makes 6 servings.

Frito Pie

  • 4 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 pounds ground beef chuck
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/4 cup chili powder, or to taste
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 15-ounce can tomato sauce
  • 6-ounce can tomato paste
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 14-ounce package corn chips
  • 8-ounce package shredded sharp Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese

Garnish: finely diced red onion, diced jalapeÃ±o peppers

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Crumble bacon, remove to a plate and set aside, reserving drippings in skillet. Brown beef, onion and garlic in skillet; drain. Stir in seasonings. Add tomato sauce, tomato paste and water to beef mixture. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 20 minutes, until thickened.

To serve, place a handful of chips in individual bowls. Spoon beef mixture and bacon over chips; sprinkle with cheese. Garnish with onion and jalapeÃ±o. Serves 6 to 8.

Farmhouse Chicken Bake

  • 8-ounce package elbow macaroni, uncooked
  • 4 green onions, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted and divided
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1-1/2 cups milk
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • 4 cups cooked chicken, cubed
  • Salt to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup frozen peas, thawed
  • 8 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled
  • 1 cup dry breadcrumbs

Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium-low heat, cook onions in one tablespoon melted butter for one minute. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually stir in milk and broth, cooking and stirring until slightly thickened. Stir in chicken, seasonings, cheese, peas and bacon. Mix in macaroni. Spoon into a greased 3-quart casserole dish. Combine breadcrumbs with remaining butter; sprinkle over top. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden. Serves 6.

Easy Chicken Pot Pie

  • 2 (8-ounce) cans chicken, drained
  • 2 (13-1/4 ounce) cans mixed vegetables, drained
  • 2 (10-3/4 ounce) cans cream of chicken soup
  • 1 cup milk
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 8-ounce package shredded Cheddar or Colby cheese, divided
  • 12-ounce tube refrigerated biscuits

In a bowl, combine all ingredients except cheese and biscuits. Transfer to a greased 13-x 9-inch baking pan; top with 3/4 of cheese. Separate biscuits and tear each into 4 to 5 pieces; place on top of cheese. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until biscuits are golden. Serves 4.

Gnocchi and Pork Sausage Casserole

  • 1 pound ground pork sausage
  • 16-ounce package frozen gnocchi
  • 26-ounce jar pasta sauce
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

Brown sausage in a skillet over medium heat; drain. Meanwhile, cook gnocchi according to package directions; drain. In a greased 2-quart casserole dish, combine all ingredients except one cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25 minutes, or until heated through. Top with remaining cheese and bake for another 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Serves 4.

Greek Tilapia with Orzo

  • 1-1/2 pounds tilapia fillets, thawed if frozen
  • Juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon fresh oregano, snipped
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 8-ounce package orzo pasta, cooked

Rinse fish fillets and pat dry. Place in a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle fish evenly with lemon juice and zest, oregano, salt and pepper. Arrange tomatoes around fish; cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 400 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes, until fish is opaque and tomatoes are tender. Serve over cooked orzo, drizzled with juices from baking pan. Serves 4

Grilled Salmon Skewers

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless salmon fillet
  • 10 to 12 wooden skewers, soaked in water
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar or cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • Lemon wedges

Slice salmon lengthwise into 10 to 12 narrow strips. Thread each strip onto a skewer; place skewers in a shallow dish. Whisk together soy sauce, honey, vinegar and spices. Pour over skewers, turning to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Drain marinade into a small saucepan; simmer over medium-low heat for several minutes.

Grill skewers over medium-high heat on a lightly oiled grill, brushing often with marinade, for 4 minutes on each side. Squeeze lemon wedges over salmon; serve warm. Makes 10 to 12 skewers.

Home-Style Beef Pot Pie

  • 16-ounce package frozen potato, green bean, onion and red pepper mixture
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 12-ounce jar mushroom gravy
  • 1 pound roast beef, cubed
  • Pepper to taste
  • 8-ounce tube refrigerated crescent rolls

Combine vegetables, water and thyme in an ovenproof skillet. Cook over medium heat until vegetables are thawed, about 3 minutes. Stir in gravy; bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Add beef; mix well. Sprinkle with pepper.

Separate crescent rolls into 8 triangles. Starting at wide ends, roll up halfway; arrange over beef mixture so pointed ends are directed to the center. Bake at 375 degrees for 17 to 19 minutes, or until rolls are golden. Serves 4.

Peppers and Pierogies

  • 10-ounce package frozen potato and onion pierogies
  • 16-ounce package frozen stir-fry peppers and onions
  • 8-ounce can tomato sauce

Salt and pepper to taste. Cook pierogies according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of cooking liquid; cover pierogies to keep warm.

Spray a large skillet with nonstick vegetable spray. Add frozen vegetables; cook until tender and golden and most of the liquid is cooked off. Stir in tomato sauce and reserved liquid; heat through. Toss vegetable mixture with pierogies; season with salt and pepper. Serves 3 to 4.

Pork and Peach Kabobs

  • 2 fresh peaches, halved, pitted and cut into 6 wedges
  • 1 sweet onion, cut into 6 wedges
  • 1-1/2 pounds pork tenderloin, cut into 18-20 cubes
  • 6 skewers
  • 3/4 cup honey barbecue sauce
  • Optional: cooked brown rice

Cut peach and onion wedges crosswise in half. Thread peach, onion and pork pieces alternatively onto skewers, leaving some space in between for even grilling. Grill skewers over medium-high heat for 15 minutes, or until pork juices run clear, turning skewers occasionally. Brush with barbecue sauce during the last 5 minutes. Serve with cooked rice, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

Savory Shrimp and Pasta Toss

  • 12-ounce package penne pasta, divided
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and cleaned
  • 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
  • 4-ounce package crumbled feta cheese, divided

Measure out half the package of pasta, reserving the rest for another recipe. Cook as package directs; drain.

Meanwhile, in a large heavy skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook until tender and lightly golden. Stir in tomatoes and their juice, red pepper flakes and oregano; cook until boiling over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook sauce until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in shrimp; cook for 2 to 4 minutes, until pink. Remove skillet from heat; stir in parsley and 1/2 cup feta cheese. Add cooked pasta to skillet mixture and toss to coat. Use remaining cheese to top each serving. Serves 4.

Sunday Meatball Skillet

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 cup onion, grated
  • 1/2 cup Italian-flavored dry breadcrumbs
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cups beef broth
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 8-ounce package medium egg noodles, cooked

Garnish: chopped fresh parsley

In a bowl, combine beef, onion, bread crumbs, egg, ketchup and pepper. Shape into one-inch meatballs. Spray a skillet with nonstick vegetable spray. Cook meatballs over medium heat, turning occasionally, until browned, about 10 minutes. Remove meatballs and let drain on paper towels.

In a bowl, whisk together broth and flour; add to skillet. Cook and stir until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream. Add meatballs and noodles; toss to coat. Cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley. Serves 4.

Family Favorite Beef Pot Roast

  • 2 cups water
  • 5 to 6-pound beef pot roast
  • 1-ounce package ranch salad dressing mix
  • .7-ounce package Italian salad dressing mix
  • .87-ounce package brown gravy mix
  • 6 to 8 potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 8 to 10 carrots, peeled and thickly sliced

Pour water into a large oval slow cooker; add roast. Combine mixes and sprinkle over roast. Cover and cook on low setting for 6 to 7 hours; add potatoes and carrots during the last 2 hours of cooking. Serves 6 to 8.

Southwest Slow-Cooker Chicken

  • 15-ounce can corn, drained
  • 16-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 16-ounce jar mild salsa
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • Garnish: shredded cheese, sour cream, sliced green onion, chopped red and yellow peppers

Layer three-quarters each of the corn and beans and half the salsa in a slow cooker. Arrange chicken over salsa; top with remaining corn, beans and salsa. Cover and cook on low setting for 8 hours. Remove chicken and shred; stir back into slow-cooker mixture. Add desired garnishes just before serving. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Easy Garlic and Herb Shrimp

  • 2 pounds cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 cup oil
  • 1 teaspoon celery salt
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried, minced garlic
Layer shrimp on the bottom of an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

In a small mixing bowl, combine oil, celery salt, paprika, basil, oregano and garlic. Pour mixture over shrimp. Broil 4 to 5 inches from heat source on low heat for 5 to 10 minutes or until shrimp are bright pink and hot. Serve with a big salad and a side of seasoned rice. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Easy Italian Chicken with Pasta

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 2 tablespoons Italian seasoning, divided
  • 2 tablespoons garlic powder, divided
  • 6-ounce package angel hair pasta, cooked
  • 26-ounce jar spaghetti sauce, heated

Place chicken breasts in a broiler pan; sprinkle with half of the cheese, half of the Italian seasoning and half of the garlic powder. Broil for 5 to 10 minutes; turn chicken breasts and sprinkle with remaining cheese, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Broil for an additional 5 to 10 minutes or until juices run clear when pierced with a fork. Serve chicken over top of pasta and pour sauce over all. Makes 4 servings.

Easy Turkey Pot Pie

  • 1-1/2 cups frozen mixed corn, peas and carrots
  • 1-1/2 cups cooked turkey, chopped
  • 2 (10-3/4 ounce) cans cream of chicken soup
  • 1 cup biscuit baking mix
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1 egg

In an ungreased 9-inch pie pan, place vegetables, turkey and soup. In a medium mixing bowl, combine remaining ingredients and pour them into the pan; stir. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 35 minutes. Makes 8 servings.

Glazed Corned Beef

  • 4 to 5-pound corned beef brisket
  • 2-1/2 tablespoons mustard
  • 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup honey

In a 5-quart slow cooker, cover brisket with water. Cover and cook on low setting for 10 to 12 hours, until tender. Place corned beef in an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking pan.

In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients; brush over beef. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, or until golden; baste occasionally. Makes 6 servings.

Lemon Pepper Fish

  • 1 pound frozen cod, thawed
  • 16-ounce package frozen stir-fry vegetables
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 teaspoon lemon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1 cup tomato juice
  • 2-1/2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Line a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with aluminum foil. Place cod in dish and cover with vegetables. Season with salt, lemon pepper and rosemary. Pour tomato juice over all; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until fish flakes and vegetables are tender. Makes 4 servings.

Tex-Mex Casserole

  • 2-pound package frozen hash browns
  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 16-ounce jar salsa
  • 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Cook hash browns according to package directions and place in an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

In a large skillet, brown ground beef; drain. Pour salsa over beef and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Place beef mixture into the middle of the hash browns. Sprinkle cheese over all. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Maple Ham and Egg Cups

  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 6 slices deli ham
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon butter, cut into 6 pieces
  • 6 eggs
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • English muffins, toast or biscuits

Brush muffin cups in pans with melted butter; line each cup with a slice of ham. Pour 1â„2 teaspoon maple syrup over each ham slice; top with one pat of butter. Crack one egg into each ham cup; season with salt and pepper as desired. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until eggs are set. Remove muffin cups from oven; use a spoon or gently twist each serving to loosen. Serve on English muffins, with toast or on split biscuits. Serves 6.

Egg and Bacon Quesadilla

  • 2 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas
  • 5 eggs, beaten
  • 1â„2 cup milk
  • 2 (8-ounce) packages shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 6 to 8 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled
  • Optional: salsa, sour cream

Lightly spread about 1/4 teaspoon butter on one side of each tortilla; set aside.

In a bowl, beat eggs and milk until combined. Pour egg mixture into a hot, lightly greased skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until done. Remove scrambled eggs to a dish and keep warm. Melt remaining butter in the skillet and add a tortilla, buttered-side down. Layer with 1â„4 of the cheese, 1â„2 of the eggs and 1â„2 of the bacon. Top with 1â„4 of the cheese and a tortilla, buttered-side up. Cook one to 2 minutes on each side, until golden. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cut each into 4 wedges and serve with salsa and sour cream, if desired. Serves 4.

Confetti Corn and Rice Salad

  • 4 ears corn, husked
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked rice
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 green pepper, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • Optional: 1 jalapeÃ±o pepper, thinly sliced
  • Simple Dressing:
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste. Boil or grill ears of corn until tender; let cool. With a sharp knife, cut corn from cob in "planks." In a serving bowl, combine rice, red onion, green pepper, tomatoes and jalapeÃ±o pepper, if using. Mix in corn, keeping some corn planks for top.

Prepare Simple Dressing: Whisk all ingredients together.

Drizzle salad with Simple Dressing. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate overnight before serving. Add corn on top as a garnish. Serves 8.

Grilled Havarti Sandwiches

  • 8 slices French bread
  • 2 teaspoons butter, softened and divided
  • 4 tablespoons apricot preserves
  • 1/4 pound Havarti cheese, sliced
  • 1 avocado, halved, pitted and sliced

Spread 4 slices of bread on one side with half the butter and all the preserves. Top with cheese, avocado and another slice of bread; spread remaining butter on outside of sandwiches. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Cook sandwiches for 2 to 3 minutes, until bread is golden and cheese begins to melt. Turn over; press down slightly with a spatula. Cook until golden. Makes 4 sandwiches.

Penne and Goat Cheese Salad

  • 12-ounce package penne pasta, uncooked
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 4-ounce package goat cheese, diced
  • 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained and oil reserved
  • 2 cups baby spinach, coarsely chopped

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. In a large bowl, combine pasta with garlic, mayonnaise and goat cheese. Finely chop tomatoes and add along with spinach; mix gently. Stir in reserved oil from tomatoes, one tablespoon at a time, until ingredients are nicely coated. Serve at room temperature, or cover and chill. Makes 8 servings.

Lemon Chicken Skillet

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • Lemon pepper to taste
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup lemon-flavored white cooking wine, divided
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 6 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons capers
  • Garnish: chopped fresh parsley

Flatten chicken breasts slightly between 2 pieces of wax paper. Season chicken with lemon pepper. In a small bowl, lightly beat egg with 2 tablespoons wine. Place flour in a separate shallow bowl. Dip chicken in egg mixture, then in flour to coat. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add chicken. Cook until golden on both sides and no longer pink in the center, about 6 minutes on each side. Transfer chicken to a serving dish. Add remaining wine and butter to drippings in skillet; cook and stir until butter melts. Add capers; heat through. To serve, spoon sauce from the skillet over chicken; sprinkle with parsley. Serves 4.

Salmon Patties

  • 14 3â„4 ounce can salmon, drained and 2 tablespoons liquid reserved
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1/3 cup onion, minced
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil

Combine salmon, egg, onion, flour, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; set aside. In a small bowl, mix together reserved salmon liquid and baking powder; stir into salmon mixture. Form into 4 patties. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add patties. Cook until golden on both sides. Makes 4 servings.

Chicken Taco Salad

  • 8 (6-inch) flour tortillas
  • 2 cups cooked chicken breast, shredded
  • 2 teaspoons taco seasoning mix
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 cups lettuce, shredded
  • 1â„2 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1â„2 cup green onion, sliced
  • 1â„2 cup canned corn, drained
  • 2 1â„4 ounce can sliced black olives, drained
  • 1â„2 avocado, pitted, peeled and cubed
  • Garnish: fresh salsa

Microwave tortillas on high setting for one minute, or until softened. Press each tortilla into an ungreased muffin cup to form a bowl shape. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes; cool.

Combine chicken, taco seasoning and water in a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until blended, about 5 minutes.

Divide lettuce among tortilla bowls. Top with chicken and other ingredients, garnishing with salsa. Makes 8 servings.

Pork and Apple Meatballs

  • 1 pound ground pork sausage
  • 1 1â„4 cup pork-flavored stuffing mix
  • 1â„2 cup chicken broth
  • 1â„2 cup Honeycrisp apple, peeled, cored and diced
  • 1â„2 cup onion, diced
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 1â„2 teaspoons mustard
  • 1â„2 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • Optional: barbecue sauce

Combine all ingredients except barbecue sauce in a large bowl. Form into balls by tablespoonfuls. Place on a lightly greased 15- x 10-inch jellyroll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes, until meatballs are no longer pink in the middle. Brush with barbecue sauce, if desired. Serves 8 to 10.

Cheddar-Chive Bites

  • 2 1â„2 cups biscuit baking mix
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 3â„4 cup milk
  • 1â„8 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 6 tablespoons butter, melted and divided
  • 3 tablespoons fresh chives, snipped and divided
  • 2 (5-oucne) containers garlic and herb cheese spread, softened n
  • Garnish: thinly sliced cucumber and radish

Combine baking mix, cheese, milk, garlic powder and 2 tablespoons butter; mix well. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, just until golden. Mix remaining butter and one tablespoon chives; brush over warm biscuits. Split biscuits; set aside.

Blend cheese spread and remaining chives. Spread lightly onto bottom halves of biscuits; add cucumber, radish and top halves. Makes 2 to 3 dozen.

Feta Squares

  • 8-ounce container crumbled feta cheese
  • 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 loaf sliced party pumpernickel bread
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons fresh chives, finely chopped

In a bowl, mix feta cheese, cream cheese, olive oil and garlic. Spread mixture on pumpernickel slices. Place on ungreased baking sheets. Top each square with a tomato half; sprinkle with chives. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.

Taffy Apple Pizza

This recipe calls for microwaving the caramel topping, but I like to use right from the container at room temperature. When it is microwaved it is very thin and runny.

  • 18-ounce package refrigerated sugar or peanut butter cookie dough
  • 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
  • 1â„2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1â„4 cup creamy or crunchy peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced
  • 1â„4 cup caramel ice cream topping
  • 1â„2 cup chopped peanuts

Form cookie dough into a ball; place in the center of a greased 14-inch round pizza pan. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out to a 14-inch circle, about 1â„4-inch thick. Bake at 350 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes, until lightly golden. Remove from oven; cool 10 minutes. Slightly loosen cookie from pan with a serrated knife; set aside.

In a bowl, combine cream cheese, brown sugar, peanut butter and vanilla; mix well and spread evenly over cookie. Arrange apple slices evenly over cream cheese mixture. Microwave topping on high setting for 30 to 45 seconds, until warm; drizzle evenly over apples. Sprinkle with peanuts; cut into wedges to serve. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Until next time, happy cooking.

Community
