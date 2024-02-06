Easy-to-prepare recipes for families on the move

When family schedules are in demand and time is a premium for preparing meals, it is nice to have some quick and easy go-to recipes. Sometimes you need some fix-it-fast recipes and that can be for breakfast and brunch, weeknight dinners or even party foods or a sweet indulgence.
Today I have gathered together several recipes that can be put together very quickly and are easy to prepare. There are a few slow-cooker recipes that take awhile to cook, but they go together very quickly.
I hope these recipes help you plan for family meals eaten and enjoyed together.
Combine breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese in a large plastic zipping bag. Place chicken in bag and shake to coat.
In a medium saucepan, heat butter and oil together over medium heat. Add chicken to saucepan and brown on all sides. In an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking pan, layer pasta, half of sauce, half of cheese and chicken. Top with remaining sauce and cheese. Bake, covered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until heated through and cheese is melted and bubbly. Makes 6 servings.
Combine pasta, meat, tomatoes and soup in a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes; uncover and top with cheese. Bake until cheese melts. Makes 4 servings.
Combine all ingredients except 1/2 cup cheese; spread in a 2-quart casserole dish sprayed with nonstick vegetable spray. Cover and bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, or until hot. Sprinkle with remaining cheese; let stand until cheese melts. Makes 4 servings.
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except rolls and cheese. Mix well and form into 6 patties. Grill over medium-high heat to desired doneness, about 5 to 7 minutes on each side. Serve burgers on rolls, topped with cheese. Makes 6 servings.
Garnish: finely diced red onion, diced jalapeÃ±o peppers
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Crumble bacon, remove to a plate and set aside, reserving drippings in skillet. Brown beef, onion and garlic in skillet; drain. Stir in seasonings. Add tomato sauce, tomato paste and water to beef mixture. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 20 minutes, until thickened.
To serve, place a handful of chips in individual bowls. Spoon beef mixture and bacon over chips; sprinkle with cheese. Garnish with onion and jalapeÃ±o. Serves 6 to 8.
Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium-low heat, cook onions in one tablespoon melted butter for one minute. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually stir in milk and broth, cooking and stirring until slightly thickened. Stir in chicken, seasonings, cheese, peas and bacon. Mix in macaroni. Spoon into a greased 3-quart casserole dish. Combine breadcrumbs with remaining butter; sprinkle over top. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden. Serves 6.
In a bowl, combine all ingredients except cheese and biscuits. Transfer to a greased 13-x 9-inch baking pan; top with 3/4 of cheese. Separate biscuits and tear each into 4 to 5 pieces; place on top of cheese. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, or until biscuits are golden. Serves 4.
Brown sausage in a skillet over medium heat; drain. Meanwhile, cook gnocchi according to package directions; drain. In a greased 2-quart casserole dish, combine all ingredients except one cup cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25 minutes, or until heated through. Top with remaining cheese and bake for another 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Serves 4.
Rinse fish fillets and pat dry. Place in a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Sprinkle fish evenly with lemon juice and zest, oregano, salt and pepper. Arrange tomatoes around fish; cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 400 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes, until fish is opaque and tomatoes are tender. Serve over cooked orzo, drizzled with juices from baking pan. Serves 4
Slice salmon lengthwise into 10 to 12 narrow strips. Thread each strip onto a skewer; place skewers in a shallow dish. Whisk together soy sauce, honey, vinegar and spices. Pour over skewers, turning to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Drain marinade into a small saucepan; simmer over medium-low heat for several minutes.
Grill skewers over medium-high heat on a lightly oiled grill, brushing often with marinade, for 4 minutes on each side. Squeeze lemon wedges over salmon; serve warm. Makes 10 to 12 skewers.
Combine vegetables, water and thyme in an ovenproof skillet. Cook over medium heat until vegetables are thawed, about 3 minutes. Stir in gravy; bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Add beef; mix well. Sprinkle with pepper.
Separate crescent rolls into 8 triangles. Starting at wide ends, roll up halfway; arrange over beef mixture so pointed ends are directed to the center. Bake at 375 degrees for 17 to 19 minutes, or until rolls are golden. Serves 4.
Salt and pepper to taste. Cook pierogies according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of cooking liquid; cover pierogies to keep warm.
Spray a large skillet with nonstick vegetable spray. Add frozen vegetables; cook until tender and golden and most of the liquid is cooked off. Stir in tomato sauce and reserved liquid; heat through. Toss vegetable mixture with pierogies; season with salt and pepper. Serves 3 to 4.
Cut peach and onion wedges crosswise in half. Thread peach, onion and pork pieces alternatively onto skewers, leaving some space in between for even grilling. Grill skewers over medium-high heat for 15 minutes, or until pork juices run clear, turning skewers occasionally. Brush with barbecue sauce during the last 5 minutes. Serve with cooked rice, if desired. Makes 6 servings.
Measure out half the package of pasta, reserving the rest for another recipe. Cook as package directs; drain.
Meanwhile, in a large heavy skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook until tender and lightly golden. Stir in tomatoes and their juice, red pepper flakes and oregano; cook until boiling over high heat. Reduce heat to medium; cook sauce until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in shrimp; cook for 2 to 4 minutes, until pink. Remove skillet from heat; stir in parsley and 1/2 cup feta cheese. Add cooked pasta to skillet mixture and toss to coat. Use remaining cheese to top each serving. Serves 4.
Garnish: chopped fresh parsley
In a bowl, combine beef, onion, bread crumbs, egg, ketchup and pepper. Shape into one-inch meatballs. Spray a skillet with nonstick vegetable spray. Cook meatballs over medium heat, turning occasionally, until browned, about 10 minutes. Remove meatballs and let drain on paper towels.
In a bowl, whisk together broth and flour; add to skillet. Cook and stir until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream. Add meatballs and noodles; toss to coat. Cook and stir until heated through, about 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley. Serves 4.
Pour water into a large oval slow cooker; add roast. Combine mixes and sprinkle over roast. Cover and cook on low setting for 6 to 7 hours; add potatoes and carrots during the last 2 hours of cooking. Serves 6 to 8.
Layer three-quarters each of the corn and beans and half the salsa in a slow cooker. Arrange chicken over salsa; top with remaining corn, beans and salsa. Cover and cook on low setting for 8 hours. Remove chicken and shred; stir back into slow-cooker mixture. Add desired garnishes just before serving. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Layer shrimp on the bottom of an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.
In a small mixing bowl, combine oil, celery salt, paprika, basil, oregano and garlic. Pour mixture over shrimp. Broil 4 to 5 inches from heat source on low heat for 5 to 10 minutes or until shrimp are bright pink and hot. Serve with a big salad and a side of seasoned rice. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Place chicken breasts in a broiler pan; sprinkle with half of the cheese, half of the Italian seasoning and half of the garlic powder. Broil for 5 to 10 minutes; turn chicken breasts and sprinkle with remaining cheese, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Broil for an additional 5 to 10 minutes or until juices run clear when pierced with a fork. Serve chicken over top of pasta and pour sauce over all. Makes 4 servings.
In an ungreased 9-inch pie pan, place vegetables, turkey and soup. In a medium mixing bowl, combine remaining ingredients and pour them into the pan; stir. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 35 minutes. Makes 8 servings.
In a 5-quart slow cooker, cover brisket with water. Cover and cook on low setting for 10 to 12 hours, until tender. Place corned beef in an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking pan.
In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients; brush over beef. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, or until golden; baste occasionally. Makes 6 servings.
Line a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with aluminum foil. Place cod in dish and cover with vegetables. Season with salt, lemon pepper and rosemary. Pour tomato juice over all; sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until fish flakes and vegetables are tender. Makes 4 servings.
Cook hash browns according to package directions and place in an ungreased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.
In a large skillet, brown ground beef; drain. Pour salsa over beef and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Place beef mixture into the middle of the hash browns. Sprinkle cheese over all. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Brush muffin cups in pans with melted butter; line each cup with a slice of ham. Pour 1â„2 teaspoon maple syrup over each ham slice; top with one pat of butter. Crack one egg into each ham cup; season with salt and pepper as desired. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until eggs are set. Remove muffin cups from oven; use a spoon or gently twist each serving to loosen. Serve on English muffins, with toast or on split biscuits. Serves 6.
Lightly spread about 1/4 teaspoon butter on one side of each tortilla; set aside.
In a bowl, beat eggs and milk until combined. Pour egg mixture into a hot, lightly greased skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until done. Remove scrambled eggs to a dish and keep warm. Melt remaining butter in the skillet and add a tortilla, buttered-side down. Layer with 1â„4 of the cheese, 1â„2 of the eggs and 1â„2 of the bacon. Top with 1â„4 of the cheese and a tortilla, buttered-side up. Cook one to 2 minutes on each side, until golden. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Cut each into 4 wedges and serve with salsa and sour cream, if desired. Serves 4.
Salt and pepper to taste. Boil or grill ears of corn until tender; let cool. With a sharp knife, cut corn from cob in "planks." In a serving bowl, combine rice, red onion, green pepper, tomatoes and jalapeÃ±o pepper, if using. Mix in corn, keeping some corn planks for top.
Prepare Simple Dressing: Whisk all ingredients together.
Drizzle salad with Simple Dressing. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate overnight before serving. Add corn on top as a garnish. Serves 8.
Spread 4 slices of bread on one side with half the butter and all the preserves. Top with cheese, avocado and another slice of bread; spread remaining butter on outside of sandwiches. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Cook sandwiches for 2 to 3 minutes, until bread is golden and cheese begins to melt. Turn over; press down slightly with a spatula. Cook until golden. Makes 4 sandwiches.
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. In a large bowl, combine pasta with garlic, mayonnaise and goat cheese. Finely chop tomatoes and add along with spinach; mix gently. Stir in reserved oil from tomatoes, one tablespoon at a time, until ingredients are nicely coated. Serve at room temperature, or cover and chill. Makes 8 servings.
Flatten chicken breasts slightly between 2 pieces of wax paper. Season chicken with lemon pepper. In a small bowl, lightly beat egg with 2 tablespoons wine. Place flour in a separate shallow bowl. Dip chicken in egg mixture, then in flour to coat. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add chicken. Cook until golden on both sides and no longer pink in the center, about 6 minutes on each side. Transfer chicken to a serving dish. Add remaining wine and butter to drippings in skillet; cook and stir until butter melts. Add capers; heat through. To serve, spoon sauce from the skillet over chicken; sprinkle with parsley. Serves 4.
Combine salmon, egg, onion, flour, salt and pepper in a medium bowl; set aside. In a small bowl, mix together reserved salmon liquid and baking powder; stir into salmon mixture. Form into 4 patties. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add patties. Cook until golden on both sides. Makes 4 servings.
Microwave tortillas on high setting for one minute, or until softened. Press each tortilla into an ungreased muffin cup to form a bowl shape. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes; cool.
Combine chicken, taco seasoning and water in a skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until blended, about 5 minutes.
Divide lettuce among tortilla bowls. Top with chicken and other ingredients, garnishing with salsa. Makes 8 servings.
Combine all ingredients except barbecue sauce in a large bowl. Form into balls by tablespoonfuls. Place on a lightly greased 15- x 10-inch jellyroll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes, until meatballs are no longer pink in the middle. Brush with barbecue sauce, if desired. Serves 8 to 10.
Combine baking mix, cheese, milk, garlic powder and 2 tablespoons butter; mix well. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, just until golden. Mix remaining butter and one tablespoon chives; brush over warm biscuits. Split biscuits; set aside.
Blend cheese spread and remaining chives. Spread lightly onto bottom halves of biscuits; add cucumber, radish and top halves. Makes 2 to 3 dozen.
In a bowl, mix feta cheese, cream cheese, olive oil and garlic. Spread mixture on pumpernickel slices. Place on ungreased baking sheets. Top each square with a tomato half; sprinkle with chives. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Serves 8 to 10.
This recipe calls for microwaving the caramel topping, but I like to use right from the container at room temperature. When it is microwaved it is very thin and runny.
Form cookie dough into a ball; place in the center of a greased 14-inch round pizza pan. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out to a 14-inch circle, about 1â„4-inch thick. Bake at 350 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes, until lightly golden. Remove from oven; cool 10 minutes. Slightly loosen cookie from pan with a serrated knife; set aside.
In a bowl, combine cream cheese, brown sugar, peanut butter and vanilla; mix well and spread evenly over cookie. Arrange apple slices evenly over cream cheese mixture. Microwave topping on high setting for 30 to 45 seconds, until warm; drizzle evenly over apples. Sprinkle with peanuts; cut into wedges to serve. Makes 8 to 10 servings.
Until next time, happy cooking.