Easy sheet-pan suppers for a busy season

If you are a teacher or a parent, back-to-school season can mean a ramped-up schedule with less time to cook. If you're a college student in your first apartment or dorm room, you might be cooking for yourself for the first time. And no matter who you are, the pandemic means you're probably cooking at home more than you used to.

Luckily, in this coming season of shorter, busier days, we've got sheet-pan meals to fall back on.

In restaurants, the sheet pan is the workhorse of the kitchen. This heavy-duty, aluminum pan can be used as a serving tray, baking pan, roasting pan, cooling tray (when a rack is set inside it), liner for thawing meats -- and pan of choice for quick meals.

The half-sheet pan measures about 13-by-18 inches and has a 1-inch rim around it. It's what most of us use at home because it fits easily into a home oven. It is similar to a jelly-roll pan, which is smaller at 10-by-15 inches, and might be called a "cookie sheet with sides" in older recipes.

When Workman Publishing came out with the cookbook "Sheet Pan Suppers" in 2014, I thought how smart it was that they captured what restaurants do when they make "family meal" for their employees. Why not institute the same principle for the home cook?

Building a sheet-pan dinner is easy. Pick a protein, add one or two kinds of vegetables and/or a starch. If you want a quick-cooking vegetable, add it at the end while the protein is resting.

When creating these meals, place a piece of parchment paper on the sheet pan first. It prevents food from sticking to the pan and makes cleanup easier.

Make sure your ingredients are spread evenly in one layer. Don't overcrowd the sheet pan, or your food will steam instead of roast and you won't have those delicious, crunchy, caramelized edges.

The basic tenets of roasting apply. Coat the food with a thin layer of olive oil, and season it at with kosher salt. Add other seasonings to taste.

When I moved to Chicago just out of college, I couldn't get enough of Papa Milano's Chicken Vesuvio.