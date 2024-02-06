All sections
October 26, 2019

Eastern Star honors Nenninger for 75 years

Mary Louise Nenninger was recently honored with a dinner and program for her 75 years as a member of St. Mark's Chapter No. 167 Order of the Eastern Star in Cape Girardeau. She was accompanied by her son, Paul Nenninger. She joined the organization Oct. 6, 1944. The chapter presented her with a corsage, a 75-year pin and a certificate. Along with many members of St. Mark's Chapter, Sarah Ross, the district deputy grand matron of the 27th District, was present...

Mary Louise Nenninger
Submitted
Community

