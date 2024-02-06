Easter matters in our daily life

Is Easter important in your life? Do you understand the changes Easter brought to everyone on that day when Jesus rose from the dead? It seems it's often difficult to relate the things of the Bible to our lives. Sometimes we learn about the various happenings in the Bible and relate them to a historical study or merely general knowledge. We can fail to understand how such events as Easter, Christmas and other Scriptural events actually touch our perceptions, moods, actions and happiness levels. Let's see how Easter matters in our lives.
I had a relative, Melissa, who claimed Easter was her favorite time of the year. She created her own big celebration over the season and the holiday. I'm unsure how often Mellissa attended church or showed any other outward evidence of Christianity, but she exuded a spirituality of genuine caring and sacrifice for those she loved. As I watched her color Easter eggs for her children, I wondered why Melissa spent so much money on what I thought was excessive candies and goodies. Although she seldom attended church on Easter, she lived the Gospel messages in her life. I gave little thought to her declaration Easter was her favorite time of year, until I matured more, spirituality. She kept her feelings inside (I wish she had shared them) concerning the real meaning she celebrated. However, later on, I could see she, indeed, celebrated Easter for the right reasons.
Christians all celebrate the important season of Easter in their own way. The world has its own itinerary of traditions. Some still feel the desire to express the newness provided by the death and resurrection of Jesus by the donning of new attire. Numerous people dye eggs, display color and provide Easter egg hunts for the children. Baby chicks are purchased, ham and lamb are served, and various egg-shaped candies are plentiful. Easter lilies symbolize the purity of Jesus.
Christians celebrate Easter because they believe it's the day on which people found Jesus's tomb to be empty. After three days, he was resurrected. Even though the various customs may seem trivial, the true meaning is based on Jesus and the resurrection. Easter symbols are geared to show the death and resurrection of Jesus does genuinely matter in our lives. The Scripture, John 11:25-26, says, "Jesus said unto her (the Samaritan woman), 'I am the resurrection, and the life; he that believes in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever lives and believes in me shall never die."'
The passage means the law of sin and death no longer holds true. Death does not dominate our lives as a thing to dread. Instead, we can now look forward to eternal life. We don't have to be afraid to die. That promise frees our fears that once we die, life will be over, for good. Rather, it shows our life will never end. Can you believe that?
To believe that because Jesus died, then came back to life within three days, also determines how we presently lead our life here on earth. If we aren't afraid to die, then what is there to be afraid of? To die on earth is a ticket to a much better existence, forever.
All fear is rooted in the fear of death. We work, attend school, desire friends, watch how we drive, eat a good diet, exercise and perform numerous other actions to live longer physically. The things we do to preserve our bodies and take care of those we love are necessary, but that too is based on the fear of our death and that of others, if we don't. Once we believe we will never truly die, there's no reason to fear. We are free to live our lives in a calm and deliberate manner rather than in a frantic and hurried way, because we needn't fear the future.
Easter comes during the season of spring in most locations. New life is all around us. Plants and tree bud out and open their eyes. New birth springs forth and the atmosphere blossoms with hope, warmth and promise. Eastertime is a welcome time when we can see God's work all around and give thanks we are a part of it. "People constantly look for rest and calm on retreats in the hills, country and by the coast, but what better place is there to find peace and tranquility than within your mind. Constantly give yourself this retreat and renew yourself," said writer Naomi Stone.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.