Easter matters in our daily life

Is Easter important in your life? Do you understand the changes Easter brought to everyone on that day when Jesus rose from the dead? It seems it's often difficult to relate the things of the Bible to our lives. Sometimes we learn about the various happenings in the Bible and relate them to a historical study or merely general knowledge. We can fail to understand how such events as Easter, Christmas and other Scriptural events actually touch our perceptions, moods, actions and happiness levels. Let's see how Easter matters in our lives.

I had a relative, Melissa, who claimed Easter was her favorite time of the year. She created her own big celebration over the season and the holiday. I'm unsure how often Mellissa attended church or showed any other outward evidence of Christianity, but she exuded a spirituality of genuine caring and sacrifice for those she loved. As I watched her color Easter eggs for her children, I wondered why Melissa spent so much money on what I thought was excessive candies and goodies. Although she seldom attended church on Easter, she lived the Gospel messages in her life. I gave little thought to her declaration Easter was her favorite time of year, until I matured more, spirituality. She kept her feelings inside (I wish she had shared them) concerning the real meaning she celebrated. However, later on, I could see she, indeed, celebrated Easter for the right reasons.

Christians all celebrate the important season of Easter in their own way. The world has its own itinerary of traditions. Some still feel the desire to express the newness provided by the death and resurrection of Jesus by the donning of new attire. Numerous people dye eggs, display color and provide Easter egg hunts for the children. Baby chicks are purchased, ham and lamb are served, and various egg-shaped candies are plentiful. Easter lilies symbolize the purity of Jesus.

Christians celebrate Easter because they believe it's the day on which people found Jesus's tomb to be empty. After three days, he was resurrected. Even though the various customs may seem trivial, the true meaning is based on Jesus and the resurrection. Easter symbols are geared to show the death and resurrection of Jesus does genuinely matter in our lives. The Scripture, John 11:25-26, says, "Jesus said unto her (the Samaritan woman), 'I am the resurrection, and the life; he that believes in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever lives and believes in me shall never die."'