Easter is a time for new beginnings

Everyone likes to have another chance. We like the idea of having a fresh new start that promises renewal, one that's full of hope and bright assurances. Those are the guarantees of Easter, the celebration that's upon us again. Christians believe, that, on Easter, Jesus died and arose from the dead to save humankind from our sins, and He promised us a fresh new beginning. Our new beginning included the spiritual, when Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life, He who believes in me, though he may die shall live, and whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die" (John 11:25-26). The promise also included, what's going on within our physical lives, presently.
John 11:25-26 is a favorite Scripture. Those words can take away all our fears, when we believe them. Death is the most dreaded occurrence we will ever have to face, to most people. But John 11-25-26 says no one need ever die, if he believes in Jesus. We simply exchange our world of psychical life for a glorious spiritual life. How much more assurance do we need to make a new beginning? Just to know that, because of what happened during the Passion, we all have a chance at a new life, whenever we choose to believe in Jesus.
Since our beliefs are adopted through faith, we can only celebrate through what we've been taught, and through the relationship we can have with Jesus. He has many ways of speaking to us, so how do we celebrate this marvelous, awesome and mysterious happening that culminated on Easter? Most traditions focus on this deeper meaning, but many times they have little knowledge of what they are really celebrating. Our family always, but ALWAYS, attended church on Easter morning, dressed in our Sunday best. Then we looked for our Easter baskets filled with candy, fruit, and boiled Easter eggs, flaunting bright colors of red, orange and yellow. We searched for eggs that the bunny had hidden, and then, settled in for a scrumptious meal of Easter ham, and the trimmings. Wow, what a glorious day.
It's uplifting to see all the bright colors and smiling faces of people, glad to be away from the cold, and ready to welcome the soft warm incoming air of the season. They're ready to embrace something new. We can all feel more alive, like the sky is the limit, if we try. The activities and get-togethers, on Easter, are wonderful ways to enjoy the season, as long as the real reason for the festivities are brought to the forefront. Many adults are unaware of the real ramifications and benefits of what happened, but new Easter beginnings can be recognized in the things we do to celebrate. Easter eggs hatch into baby chicks, tiny seed grow and mature, and different animals are highlighted around Easter to bring the meaning of the passion. Many serve lamb for dinner reminding them of Jesus's having become the sacrificial lamb for us. Hopefully we will recognize what they stand for.
When we meditate on John's passage in Scripture, it can bring such an enormous sense of well-being, security and gratefulness that we wonder why we took so long to plunge into the depths of Jesus's statement, "I am the resurrection and the life." The knowledge of what the passage means lifts a heavy burden off our shoulders. The fact that we can live forever is absolutely true, so we need not fear our psychical end on this earth.
The passion of Jesus is memorialized every year and it opens the door to an awesome future. Just as Christmas and New Year's Day bring new life, the same is available through Easter. At Christmas, we welcome the new life of baby. Jesus, The Messiah has come that will save the world. New Year's Day motivates people to ponder how they can improve, and Easter is a time for us to reflect on the goodness of God in sacrificing his only Son, so we have the opportunity to live forever.
Let us all come aside and, reflect for a while, on what new beginnings we'll choose to make this Easter.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.