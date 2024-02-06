Easter is a time for new beginnings

Everyone likes to have another chance. We like the idea of having a fresh new start that promises renewal, one that's full of hope and bright assurances. Those are the guarantees of Easter, the celebration that's upon us again. Christians believe, that, on Easter, Jesus died and arose from the dead to save humankind from our sins, and He promised us a fresh new beginning. Our new beginning included the spiritual, when Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life, He who believes in me, though he may die shall live, and whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die" (John 11:25-26). The promise also included, what's going on within our physical lives, presently.

John 11:25-26 is a favorite Scripture. Those words can take away all our fears, when we believe them. Death is the most dreaded occurrence we will ever have to face, to most people. But John 11-25-26 says no one need ever die, if he believes in Jesus. We simply exchange our world of psychical life for a glorious spiritual life. How much more assurance do we need to make a new beginning? Just to know that, because of what happened during the Passion, we all have a chance at a new life, whenever we choose to believe in Jesus.

Since our beliefs are adopted through faith, we can only celebrate through what we've been taught, and through the relationship we can have with Jesus. He has many ways of speaking to us, so how do we celebrate this marvelous, awesome and mysterious happening that culminated on Easter? Most traditions focus on this deeper meaning, but many times they have little knowledge of what they are really celebrating. Our family always, but ALWAYS, attended church on Easter morning, dressed in our Sunday best. Then we looked for our Easter baskets filled with candy, fruit, and boiled Easter eggs, flaunting bright colors of red, orange and yellow. We searched for eggs that the bunny had hidden, and then, settled in for a scrumptious meal of Easter ham, and the trimmings. Wow, what a glorious day.