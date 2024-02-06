All sections
April 20, 2019

Easter egg painting tradition alive in Germany

The Associated Press
Andre Sibilski fixes Easter eggs on a robina tree with currently 7,000 painted Easter eggs in Saalfeld, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2019. A team of so-called Friends of Saalfeld's Easter egg tree continue the yearly tradition with up to 10,000 Easter eggs. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Andre Sibilski fixes Easter eggs on a robina tree with currently 7,000 painted Easter eggs in Saalfeld, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2019. A team of so-called Friends of Saalfeld's Easter egg tree continue the yearly tradition with up to 10,000 Easter eggs. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

ELSTERHEIDE, Germany -- A small Slavic minority in eastern Germany is keeping alive a long, intricate tradition of hand-painted Easter eggs that's been passed down by Sorbian families for generations.

At an Easter egg market in Elsterheide near the Saxon town of Hoyerswerda, around two dozen egg painters showed off their trade on Sunday.

Werner Zaroba said he learned the craft from his grandparents, remembering how as a child on Good Friday, "we would paint the eggs to give them to our godparents as an Easter present."

Decades later, the elderly man sticks to the tradition. He dips the eggs into a color bath, then using fine knives he scratches delicate patterns on the surface of the eggshell.

Zaroba says it takes him up to seven hours to decorate one egg alone.

Easter eggs present at a traditional Easter Market of Germany's Sorb minority in the village Neuwiese, near the city of Hoyerswerda in east Germany, Sunday, April 14, 2019. A tiny Slavic minority in Germany is keeping alive a long and intricate tradition of hand-painting Easter eggs with the help of knifes, feathers and wax.
Easter eggs present at a traditional Easter Market of Germany's Sorb minority in the village Neuwiese, near the city of Hoyerswerda in east Germany, Sunday, April 14, 2019. A tiny Slavic minority in Germany is keeping alive a long and intricate tradition of hand-painting Easter eggs with the help of knifes, feathers and wax.
