Easter 2.0

"We can't experience the joy of Easter unless we do our Good Friday work."

Walter Brueggemann, one of the leading living U.S. theologians, made the comment appearing as an epigram of today's column, in 1991 as a guest speaker at Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis, my alma mater.

Brueggemann went on to explain his remarks by suggesting the thrill of Easter is often dulled by the neglect of the events leading up to Jesus' resurrection -- particularly the Master's flogging, his dignity-robbing walk to Golgotha and his crucifixion between two thieves.

The scholar, now long retired, said Christians tend to make an annual jump between two mountaintop experiences -- Palm Sunday and Easter -- and ignore what he called the "valley" in between.

The valley could be described as Judas' betrayal, the arrest in Gethsemane, Jesus's short trial, and you know the rest.

On this day, we hear "Alleluia! Jesus is risen!" without stopping for a moment to think through our own well-known experiences of death.

Occasionally, when invited to do and my schedule permits, this writer will serve as greeter at funeral visitations.

Combined with a previous long-term vocation in pastoral ministry, it is not boasting to say death is not foreign to me.