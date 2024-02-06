Early gardening tips

The weather has turned off better for the farmers and gardeners, so those who were needing to work their soil might be able to. Many worked their gardens when it was too wet, which really messes up the soil especially when there is some clay in it. I sure appreciate some dry cool days.

Don't forget to get some Bt on your tomato plants and cabbages and other cole crops. Bt, or Bacillus thuringiensis, is a naturally occurring bacterium that messes up the digestive system of caterpillars and worms or bugs like this. It is virtually harmless to pets or humans. The pre-harvest interval or phi for Bt is 0 so you can doctor your tomatoes and pick and eat immediately. It comes in both a powder or a liquid or mixable powder, so you can use either the powder or sprayer.

One product I buy is dipel dust. We eat a fair amount of peanuts that come in plastic jars with screw on lids so I take an empty jar and drill the lid full of 1/4-inch holes and then use it to sprinkle dipel dust on my cabbages and such. I believe the bags of dipel dust are 5-pound bags. I buy a mixable Bt powder to use in my sprayer for our tomato plants. If you spray your cabbage plants, you'll need a spreader sticker so the Bt spray will stick to the cabbage. Powder works better on cabbage or Brussel sprouts.

Check the bottom of your tomatoes for a jet black round spot. This spot usually is a sign of blossom end rot in tomatoes. With all the rain we've been having, I wouldn't be surprised if all the calcium has been leached from the soil, which causes blossom end rot. It might be a good idea to go to your local soil or garden shop and talk to them. There are some products that you can spray on the plant. You can also buy some products you can mix with water and water it in around your tomato plants. One is calcium nitrate. It's a lot easier to treat the tomato plant before symptoms show up than treat the plant which has blossom end rot tomatoes on the plant.

As your tomato plant starts putting on tomatoes be sure to water your tomato plant. Tomato plants that are raising up a crop of tomatoes require a lot of water or as much as two to three quarts daily. This is about a two liter bottle of water daily. Over a week this will figure out to be about 3 to 4 gallons per plant. It's better to not sprinkle your tomato plants but to water them with soaker hoses or drip hoses. Sprinkling your tomato plants or getting the leaves wet tends to spread disease or fungus.

We have noticed a few potato bugs on our potatoes, but not enough to spray them. When I was little, Dad would get us a Folgers coffee can, add a little kerosene and then send us to pick potato bugs. I'm afraid I don't pick potato bugs like this anymore. No more potato bugs than we have, it won't cause a problem.