Early American food and necessities

Back during the virus event and today as it's recurring again, there was and is a shortage of toilet paper. Unreal how the store shelves in some stores are just bare of toilet paper. One other item back several months was the disappearance of yeast or packages of yeast. Marge bakes a lot, so we bought her yeast in bulk to have a good supply. But it got me to wondering how the old timers back in the homesteading days handled the need for yeast or lack of yeast. But also many of the other items we think are indispensable. So I've done a little searching.

In the "Little House" series Laura Ingalls Wilder describes how her pioneer family enjoyed vegetables and whatever meat they could raise or hunt. But also included in their meals was cornbread. Children started their day with corn fritters for breakfast, lunch at school was maybe a boiled egg and a corn fritter. Dinner might be boiled pork, dried apples soaked in water and baked cornbread.

One recipe I thought was interesting was making cornbread or, more specifically, sourdough cornbread. This cornbread doesn't require packets of yeast but instead requires a starter yeast made from potatoes. One simply cuts up a couple of potatoes, which almost every settler grew, into eight pieces. Once these eight pieces are boiled tender-take about two cups of the potato water and mix into it 2 cups of flour and 1 tablespoon of sugar. Cover it with a kitchen towel in a warm spot until it doubles in size. Now you can add a cup of starter, a cup of milk, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 2 eggs, 1/2 cup fat such as lard, and 1/4 teaspoon of both salt and soda. Bake this mixture for about 30 minutes at about 400 degrees. It sounds good. Marge and I are going to have to give this a try.

Most settlers could grow corn or oats or other similar grain crops. Some was used for animal feed, but some was also destined for human consumption. At first, I'm sure the settlers used the old mortar and pestle to grind the grain but eventually some bought small hand-crank grinders that are available today. There are expensive ones and reasonable priced ones. Guess what's on our buy list?

One book I've read parts of and I've got one ordered is Miss Beecher's Domestic Receipt-Book. It was written back in the mid 1800s, so it's an old book. One thing she covers is pickling produce to preserve. But during this COVID mess, vinegar was hard to find as it probably was back during the settler days. So had to find a recipe to make home-spun vinegar.