All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresMay 18, 2017
Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian: Kaitlyn Todd
Parents: Keith and Tisha Todd Hometown: Jackson Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and get my Bachelor of Science in nursing. High-school activities: Skills USA, student council. Favorite high-school experience: Getting to be in my Health Occupations class and working as a CNA...
Southeast Missourian
Kaitlyn Todd is Eagle Ridge Christian School's 2017 valedictorian.
Kaitlyn Todd is Eagle Ridge Christian School's 2017 valedictorian.Laura Simon

Parents: Keith and Tisha Todd

Hometown: Jackson

Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and get my Bachelor of Science in nursing.

High-school activities: Skills USA, student council.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Favorite high-school experience: Getting to be in my Health Occupations class and working as a CNA.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Eagle Ridge Christian School Valedictorian - Kaitlyn Todd
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Eagle Ridge Christian School Valedictorian - Kaitlyn Todd

Role model: My role model is my grandma, Kathy. She is the most hard-working woman I have ever met and would do anything for anyone. I would not have been able to get through senior year without her.

Advice to underclassmen: My advice is to work hard, but be sure to take time for yourself every once in a while and do something that makes you happy.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Challenging, busy, memorable.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Contact the editor to correct error in story, make content suggestions or provide feedback on semissourian.com. Click here.
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy