Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian: Kaitlyn Todd

Parents: Keith and Tisha Todd
Hometown: Jackson
Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and get my Bachelor of Science in nursing.
High-school activities: Skills USA, student council.
Favorite high-school experience: Getting to be in my Health Occupations class and working as a CNA.
Role model: My role model is my grandma, Kathy. She is the most hard-working woman I have ever met and would do anything for anyone. I would not have been able to get through senior year without her.
Advice to underclassmen: My advice is to work hard, but be sure to take time for yourself every once in a while and do something that makes you happy.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Challenging, busy, memorable.