Eagle Ridge Christian School valedictorian: Kaitlyn Todd

Favorite high-school experience: Getting to be in my Health Occupations class and working as a CNA.

Role model: My role model is my grandma, Kathy. She is the most hard-working woman I have ever met and would do anything for anyone. I would not have been able to get through senior year without her.

Advice to underclassmen: My advice is to work hard, but be sure to take time for yourself every once in a while and do something that makes you happy.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Challenging, busy, memorable.