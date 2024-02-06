Eagle or hawk?

Birds of prey are often difficult to distinguish from one another. Red-tailed hawks are probably the most commonly seen hawk in Southeast Missouri. They regularly sit on road signs and high line poles. They tend to frequent grassy roadsides, where they search for mice.

The larger bald eagle has become more and more common in Southeast Missouri since the mid 1990s. Many people think that all bald eagles have white heads, but that is only partially true. A juvenile bald eagle will have a head like the one I have photographed here.