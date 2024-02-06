Dush named best trumpet in the state

Dylan Dush, a senior at Cape Girardeau Central High School, has claimed the title as the best trumpet player in the state. Dush was named first chair at the Missouri All-State Band audition. He was one of just 108 musicians across the state chosen to participate in the elite ensemble. More than 1,400 students auditioned at Hickman High School in Columbia. The band will meet, rehearse and perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association Conference, Jan. 25 through 28 at Tan-Tar-A Resort, Lake of the Ozarks. The only performance of the Missouri All-State Band will be at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Grand Salon.