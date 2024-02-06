Dunkin' taking on Starbucks with espresso

First, Dunkin' dropped the "Donuts" from its name. Now it's adding fancy espresso drinks to its menu.

Dunkin' says U.S. customers will be able to buy upgraded lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-based hot and cold drinks at most of its 9,200 U.S. stores by the holiday season.

It's part of an effort by Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' to increase beverage sales -- already 60 percent of its revenue -- and compete more directly with Starbucks Corp. Both companies reported lower U.S. store traffic in their most recent quarters and are looking for a jolt from new products.

Still, Dunkin' has a long way to go. Starbucks controlled 56 percent of U.S. coffee cafe sales in 2017, while Dunkin's share was 27 percent, according to Technomic, a food industry research company. Starbucks has 14,443 U.S. stores, or nearly 40 percent of all coffee cafes in the U.S.