Drinking cups and jugs

For whatever reason I woke up at something like 4 a.m. thinking about having a drink of water. I don't ever think about a drink of water in the morning. It's always coffee. So I laid there a while and decided it was coffee time. I think it's coffee from Rwanda that I roasted the other day. Pretty good. Even though I roasted it to a medium roast, it is a dark, strong coffee.

Anyway laying there in bed I thought about going to school at the one room school north of Arthur. First thing we did every morning when we got there was to go put the flag up the flagpole and pump a bucket of drinking water. We always strove to never let the flag touch the ground and most days we were successful. Sometimes we messed up. The bucket of water we carried in the lean-to on the school and set it on a stand. Then we hung the water dipper on the side so we could all get a drink. No one even thought about sharing cooties back then. Now everyone lathers down with this germ-killing hand wipe or uses germicidal soap. People today would get sick if they saw us eating sandwiches on the lake bank after catching a mess of bullheads and putting worms on the hooks. Quick wipe on the pants leg and let's eat.

Growing up in the 50s (sounds like ages ago!) we would get a pop now and then but not very often. It only cost a nickel or a dime but that was a lot of money back then. The bottles were probably 10-ounce bottles at first and then went to 12-ounce ones later on. I can't remember when cans came along.

I've done some 19th-century reenacting so I needed an authentic style canteen. So I bought one that was hand made. It was a kind of tin one with a cloth cover. The stopper was made of cork. Back then I would imagine most were made of wood. If one wet the cloth cover, the evaporation would keep the water cooler. Kind of like those old canvas water bags back in the 50s that many hung on the front of their cars. Most hung them from the hood ornament. The evaporation would keep the water cooler.

During the summer we spent quite a bit of time riding a tractor working in the hayfield. When we were around home, Dad had a glass gallon jug he'd wrapped burlap around and then wet it to have cool drinking water. We all drank from the same jug. Best gallon glass jug was an A&W Root Beer jug. We got to enjoy the root beer and then got the jug, too. I think one had to pay so much for the jug, but one could bring it back for refills for a better price. Man, there was nothing better than a frosty mug full of ice cold root beer. Maybe a dip of ice cream could make it better.

Most everyone back then carried around a glass thermos full of coffee. You had to really be careful to not bump the thermos or it would break. Those old thermoses did a pretty good job keeping stuff hot. Back then coffee for me was for dipping cookies and not for drinking. How times change! Now I'm pretty much addicted to good coffee.