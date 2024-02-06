Dream Factory of SEMO makes wishes come true

The Dream Factory of SEMO located in Jackson provided Parker Elfrink of Jackson his dream to meet the YouTube channel famous Googan Squad in May. He also given a new set of golf clubs. Parker was born with a hip condition, club feet and one kidney. He underwent corrective surgery on his feet at 5 years old. At 4 years old, his physicians discovered he had a spinal lipoma and later underwent surgery in Memphis to remove as much as possible. He left for his dream trip May 19. He spent time fishing and hanging out with Andrew Flair of the Googan Squad. He also enjoyed some time at Top Golf while on this trip.

McKenzie Winchester of Marion, Illinois, formerly of Southeast Missouri, was given her dream to have a memory-making vacation with her family in Hawaii. She suffers from Crohn's disease, chronic ulcers, joint pain and frequent vomiting. The Dream Factory of SEMO held a luau-themed sendoff party for McKenzie, courtesy of Sugar Chi Creamery in Cape Girardeau. She left for her dream trip May 16. While in Hawaii, she was able to attend a real luau with her family as well as do some shopping and spend some quality family time relaxing on the beach.