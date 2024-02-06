Dreaded cholera of the past

Alexander Buckner of Jackson, a member of the Missouri Senate from 1822-26 and U.S. senator in 1833, died while in office. An attorney, Buckner was a delegate to the first Missouri State Constitutional Convention in 1820 and appointed first district circuit attorney. He was buried on his farm, but was moved later to Old Lorimier Cemetery.

In Nashville the summer of 1849, former U.S. President James Polk died of cholera shortly after leaving office.

The disease returned in all its vengeance in 1852 to two prisoners housed in the Cape Girardeau County Jail. It spread like wildfire throughout Jackson and beyond.

Some local doctors from Cape and Jackson who worked feverishly during the scourge were Drs. Franklin Cannon, who lost his wife and son to cholera; S.S. Harris, who lost his mother and father; David T. Pace; Wilson Brown, who died of the disease while serving as lieutenant governor; W. B. Wilson; Zenas Priest; Erasmus Ellis; and Samuel Davis, who died with cholera along with his entire family.

In June 1852, a large party was given by Jerry, a slave of Matthew McGuire of Jackson. Many friends accepted the invitation and enjoyed fine cakes and beverages. Shortly after the festivities, 10 slaves were deathly sick. White people in town also soon died with their worse fear realized ... cholera had returned.

After the '52 epidemic, doctors of the area decided to pool their knowledge to help fight diseases. Thus, the Southeast Missouri Medical Society was established, with Dr. W. B. Wilson as its first president.

And later, the Argus newspaper of Cape Girardeau reported Aug. 29, 1867:

"The first case of the county this season was that of a black boy about 14, who was put off the steamer, 'Julia,' onto the rocky shore at night with cholera. The boy said he was a deck-sweep on the boat. Found by Dr. Fall, he was taken to a colored folks' house and prescribed medicine. Too far gone, the boy died the next morning."