All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMarch 27, 2021

Dr. Wilson Brown comes to Missouri, 1823

Dr. Wilson Brown began his long trek to Missouri from Maryland in March 1823. A daily journal describes his 29-day trip, traveling approximately 20 miles per day. In spite of broken equipment, sickness, washed out roads and turbulent weather, including a tornado in Kentucky, he was elated to finally see the Mississippi River. With his wagon and horses, Dr. Brown crossed the river at Gill's Ferry, a mile above Grand Tower on April 22...

Beverly Hahs avatar
Beverly Hahs
As a young girl, Amanda Giboney Brown attended Mount Tabor School, first English school west of the Mississippi River. Historic preservationists Earl and Ruth Norman had a replica of the school, complete with bell in the tower, built on their property near the junction of Bloomfield and Benton Hill roads. It is believed this is very nearly the original location, as it was easily accessible by both thoroughfares. Alberta "Bert" Dumey of Kelso donated a poplar barn for the project. Mount Tabor School, located on the Giboney's land grant of 1797, was constructed by the large American settlement of the area for their children.
As a young girl, Amanda Giboney Brown attended Mount Tabor School, first English school west of the Mississippi River. Historic preservationists Earl and Ruth Norman had a replica of the school, complete with bell in the tower, built on their property near the junction of Bloomfield and Benton Hill roads. It is believed this is very nearly the original location, as it was easily accessible by both thoroughfares. Alberta "Bert" Dumey of Kelso donated a poplar barn for the project. Mount Tabor School, located on the Giboney's land grant of 1797, was constructed by the large American settlement of the area for their children.Submitted photo by Beverly Hahs

Dr. Wilson Brown began his long trek to Missouri from Maryland in March 1823. A daily journal describes his 29-day trip, traveling approximately 20 miles per day. In spite of broken equipment, sickness, washed out roads and turbulent weather, including a tornado in Kentucky, he was elated to finally see the Mississippi River. With his wagon and horses, Dr. Brown crossed the river at Gill's Ferry, a mile above Grand Tower on April 22.

The doctor met and courted Miss Amanda Giboney, daughter of the prominent pioneer couple, Robert and Ann Dunn Giboney. The Browns were married May 13, 1830, on the Giboney estate. Amanda was the cousin of Mary Giboney Houck, daughter of Andrew Giboney, Robert's brother. Andrew built Elmwood where Mary, and Louis Houck lived with Andrew until he died.

Amanda received her education at nearby Mount Tabor School, the first English school west of the Mississippi, established by the surrounding farm families for their children.

Amanda had one sibling, Elizabeth, who married Judge William C. Ranney.

The Browns, wealthy slave owners, owned extensive landholdings in Scott and Cape Girardeau counties, including Rock Levy Road on which they first lived.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Children born to the nuptials were Althea (Mrs. Samuel Sloan, later Mrs. Dr. George Travis); Amanda (Mrs. Dr. S.S. Harris); and Mary (Mrs. Capt. James Nesmith).

In 1840 the Browns built a pretentious, two-storied brick home on 10 acres in Cape Girardeau. The property today is bordered by Frederick, Good Hope, Middle and Morgan Oak streeets, which was then old Bloomfield Road, a major thoroughfare of that day. Touted as the largest home in Southeast Missouri, the antebellum manor was the scene of many elaborate soirees, including one mentioned by Clara Rider Hayden in "Sounds & Pictures of Yesteryear." She states that between the years of 1860 and 1865 when martial law existed, there were small gatherings of young people, one of which took place at the Browns' home. It was attended by young people from old families of Cape who had grown up together. Two young union officers were invited by two young ladies. Unfortunately, news reached a higher officer. He had the young civilian men and officers arrested and taken to the dirty jail on the courthouse lawn. Those arrested were Lt. Erwin and Van Zendt, W.V. Leech, L.J. Albert, Robert Sturdivant and others.

The property was known to include beautifully maintained gardens, including a grape arbor that ran east and west along the south end of the garden. Within the flower garden parties were held, as Mrs. Retta Clark remembered. "The table was set in the arbor with Japanese lanterns making the scene a beautiful fairy land." Later, Dr. Travis, Althea's husband, gave his patients bouquets from the garden.

On the grounds of the mansion grew a lofty 200-year-old Paradise or Tree of Heaven. The leaves and bark of the evergreen were used medicinally for malaria, diarrhea, flu and other ailments. Its resource was undoubtedly used for treatment by the good doctor.

To be continued...

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
ColumnDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy