Dr. Wilson Brown comes to Missouri, 1823

Dr. Wilson Brown began his long trek to Missouri from Maryland in March 1823. A daily journal describes his 29-day trip, traveling approximately 20 miles per day. In spite of broken equipment, sickness, washed out roads and turbulent weather, including a tornado in Kentucky, he was elated to finally see the Mississippi River. With his wagon and horses, Dr. Brown crossed the river at Gill's Ferry, a mile above Grand Tower on April 22.

The doctor met and courted Miss Amanda Giboney, daughter of the prominent pioneer couple, Robert and Ann Dunn Giboney. The Browns were married May 13, 1830, on the Giboney estate. Amanda was the cousin of Mary Giboney Houck, daughter of Andrew Giboney, Robert's brother. Andrew built Elmwood where Mary, and Louis Houck lived with Andrew until he died.

Amanda received her education at nearby Mount Tabor School, the first English school west of the Mississippi, established by the surrounding farm families for their children.

Amanda had one sibling, Elizabeth, who married Judge William C. Ranney.

The Browns, wealthy slave owners, owned extensive landholdings in Scott and Cape Girardeau counties, including Rock Levy Road on which they first lived.