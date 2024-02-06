Dr. William Berry Wilson: 'No voice for help was disregarded'

As a young lad, William Wilson was reared in the vicinity of Old Appleton, the son of carpenter Benjamin Wilson and his wife Jenne. Education for him was the rural schools until a friend of the family, Dr. Moses S. Harris of Perry County, Missouri, suggested he could tutor William in preparation for medical school. Eager to enter medicine, William attended and graduated from Bellevue College Medical School in New York.

Soon after returning to Cape Girardeau County, Dr. Wilson, age 21, volunteered to attend the victims of the 1852 major cholera epidemic that ravished Jackson, leaving 123 recorded deaths. Following the disease, he organized the old Southeast Missouri Medical Society where doctors pooled their knowledge to better help the citizens of the county.

He married Anna Eliza Juden in 1853 and established their home at 344 N. Ellis and opened a drug store at 111 N. Main.

Always ready for a challenge, Dr. Wilson was a young doctor who met the needs of the afflicted during the Civil War. The Cape Girardeau Union provost gave the doctor a permit for unlimited passage through Union and Confederate lines.

During the war, there was plenty of excitement around their farmhouse on the corner on North Ellis Street, just east of Fort B (present location of the university).

After six children were born to the family, the Wilsons decided to move "into town" near the river, where they had more room for visitors and family. The three-storied stuccoed brick was nestled in front of the cliffs of Fort A, facing the river. Each of the many rooms had high vaulted ceilings trimmed in walnut and poplar woodwork. Beautiful carved rosewood furniture and marble-topped tables graced the rooms of Riverview.