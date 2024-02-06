Downsizing: Yes, no or when?

Are you wondering if it's time to downsize and live on a smaller scale? It seems as if the subject of downsizing has been an issue recently with many people. They are attempting to decide if they should scale down their lives, or continue as they are, presently. Although the decision may seem like a small one, much enters into making the choice.
San Antonio Real Estate News asks such questions as "Is your home getting difficult to manage? Would you rather spend your time doing what you like rather than keeping up chores?" They add that "bigger isn't always better when it comes to homes." Perhaps the former lifestyle doesn't fit your life, now. Just as all things must change, downsizing is a smart choice for some people, of all ages, and particularly for seniors.
I remember hearing of and reading about the times when society wasn't as mobile as it is now. People stayed within the same town and house, within the same neighborhood, most, if not all of their lives. There were many emotional and economic reasons for this. Some stayed because of family attachments and traditions, and others couldn't afford to move, economically. It seemed to some, like disloyalty or a sin, to leave or sell mom and dad's house, farm or business--but things have now changed.
When people decide to downsize they experience many emotions. Some feel that their present home is their oases and think they will not feel secure, safe, comfortable or emotionally stable anywhere else. There are many things to consider and we are all different in what we want out of life, especially when our children are grown. Some of the signs that it's time to downsize are, according to The San Antonio Real Estate News, we may be planning to retire. When one retires, he/she usually has choices about what they want to do, now that they are no longer employed. Retirement makes a difference in our income, however, either positively or negatively.
We many be tired of the constant maintenance of our former home, and we can think of all the time we are wasting doing things we no longer enjoy. If those are your thoughts, you need to go smaller.
We possibly have unused rooms. They were needed once, but now, their usefulness is gone, yet we still must clean, and heat and cool them.
Although we may still be in good health and mobility, we never know how long our wellness will continue. Do we need a house with no stairs so we can better navigate the premises, less yard to mow, or fewer, or no, home maintenance repairs?
We tell our relatives. "If we get rid of this house, where will you sleep when you come to visit?" Their comments are, "we can stay in a motel or use a blow-up mattress." Times have truly changed and what choice, except to downsize, do those of us have that don't like to repair, paint, clean, and pay enormous home insurance and taxes on a larger home--one that is a liability rather than an asset. If we enjoy our present residence, even though it's too large, then staying is a choice, too. My husband and I, contemplate downsizing. We thoroughly enjoy our large home, neighbors and location, yet it has all the reasons why one should downsize, written all over it. We believe our time would be better spent, if we would live as circumstances are, now. We don't need the space we once needed, and we aren't attempting to show the world that, "We made it." We've had the pleasure of living in our dream home for many years, but things don't seem to fit, now, as they once did. We believe it's time for a new adventure, one that suits what's present now, rather than what "has been" in the past--all a part of the inevitable and constant changes of which we're heirs to.
Less is more, so when we have less clutter in our lives, we have more time for God. We need not worry because Scripture tells us that "there is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens" (Ecclesiastes: 3).
