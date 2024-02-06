Downsizing: Yes, no or when?

Are you wondering if it's time to downsize and live on a smaller scale? It seems as if the subject of downsizing has been an issue recently with many people. They are attempting to decide if they should scale down their lives, or continue as they are, presently. Although the decision may seem like a small one, much enters into making the choice.

San Antonio Real Estate News asks such questions as "Is your home getting difficult to manage? Would you rather spend your time doing what you like rather than keeping up chores?" They add that "bigger isn't always better when it comes to homes." Perhaps the former lifestyle doesn't fit your life, now. Just as all things must change, downsizing is a smart choice for some people, of all ages, and particularly for seniors.

I remember hearing of and reading about the times when society wasn't as mobile as it is now. People stayed within the same town and house, within the same neighborhood, most, if not all of their lives. There were many emotional and economic reasons for this. Some stayed because of family attachments and traditions, and others couldn't afford to move, economically. It seemed to some, like disloyalty or a sin, to leave or sell mom and dad's house, farm or business--but things have now changed.

When people decide to downsize they experience many emotions. Some feel that their present home is their oases and think they will not feel secure, safe, comfortable or emotionally stable anywhere else. There are many things to consider and we are all different in what we want out of life, especially when our children are grown. Some of the signs that it's time to downsize are, according to The San Antonio Real Estate News, we may be planning to retire. When one retires, he/she usually has choices about what they want to do, now that they are no longer employed. Retirement makes a difference in our income, however, either positively or negatively.