Downsizing -- seeing what's really valuable

There's nothing quite like a large construction dumpster to focus the mind.

We've been talking about getting rid of our clutter for some time, and last month, my wife acted on it by ordering the big green monstrosity to be placed into our driveway.

In nearly 40 years of marriage, we've accumulated a lot as any couple would being together for a similar span of time.

The attic and basement were full of boxes and other items we haven't touched or thought about since the moving van did its work years ago.

Downsizing your belongings can create an epiphany.

To wit: a person doesn't need -- or even want -- most everything he or she has.

The items that evaded the maw of the monstrosity were few and far between.

Theological books. Gone.

Yearbooks. Gone.

Award plaques. Gone.

There's a much longer discard list, but the point has been conveyed.

What did we keep?

Family pictures, several Bibles, a few meaningful tomes -- including Will Durant's "The Story of Civilization" series.

As the two of us went through the detritus of decades, one of us would say to the other, "Do you want to keep this?"

Unless the appeal of an item was strong and immediate, we pitched it.

In opening one box pulled from the attic, my mind wandered to Jesus's "Sermon on the Mount."