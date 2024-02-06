All sections
FeaturesSeptember 3, 2019

Downing Street dog moves in with UK prime minister

Associated Press
Eileen Jones, right, who runs Friends of Animals Wales, and colleagues deliver a 15-week-old Jack Russell-cross puppy adopted by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, to Downing Street on Monday in London.
LONDON -- And they call it puppy love...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, on Monday welcomed a rescue puppy to their Downing Street home. The male Jack Russell, who has not been named, is a rescue from a Welsh puppy farm.

The Friends of Animals Wales charity said they are "absolutely overjoyed" the "wonky" puppy has found such devoted owners.

The charity said, "This little man will want for nothing in his life; what could be better than that?"

It was not immediately clear what Larry -- the often-photographed resident cat of Downing Street -- will think of the new arrival.

