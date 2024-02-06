Downhill fear

Recently I took my son snow skiing. After we picked up our gear and took a quick lesson, we were ready to conquer the slopes. I learned two traits about fear from the ski trip. First, focusing on fear can lead to failure. Second, fear can keep me from trying.

My son left me for his friends. When I grew tired of the small hill, I rode up the ski lift to the bigger hill. Proudly slipping off of the ski lift without falling, I quickly realized that the hill was much steeper than it looked from the bottom. There were two options. Stay at the top until I froze to death. Or, plummet to my doom down the hill.

Just a little way down the hill I panicked. "You are going too fast," I told myself. The next thing I knew I was on the ground sliding further downhill than I had skied. Through a combination of standing and falling, standing and falling, getting passed by 10-year-olds on snow boards, followed with more standing and falling, I managed to make my way to the bottom.