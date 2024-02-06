Doughnut Quest: Search for holy grail of doughnuts

Don't be afraid to take chances, grasp for that brass ring, step outside of your comfort zone and experience the "other". For the fortunate among us, a mentor may present themselves and help us to take those first shaky steps into the unfamiliar and exciting unknown. If this happens, take their help joyfully and let the adventure begin.

An adventure was presented to me recently, and I know a good opportunity when it arises. My friend, Larry, was going to have a visitor, Matt, up from Louisiana immediately after the Christmas holidays. Matt wanted to experience the greatest doughnut, the pinnacle of doughnut-hood that our area had to offer. Matt concocted a great quest, whereupon Larry, Matt and my husband would travel the realm, searching with serious intent for the ultimate doughnut. To keep things simple and fair, they would search only for the lowly glazed doughnut; no fillings, no flavored glazes, just the original doughnut in its purest form. On this quest, they experience many barriers, but they trod each one down in turn.

I, alas, could not go on the journey, as I had to work. But when the men generously said that not only would they procure the doughnuts, but they would wait for me to do the Great Tasting, I carpe diem-ed the heck out of that.

The menfolk had a plan and a list of places to visit. They would only buy doughnuts from the source, the wellspring of whence the doughnuts sprang. All this means is no buying from second-hand places, such as gas stations. Straight from the store! Right away, the plan was partially foiled, because this was the Tuesday after Christmas, and a couple of the key places were closed. But never fear, this quest galloped forth anyway, riding roughshod over all obstacles in its way.

When my work was done and I could journey to the gathering place, the men had wrangled together five donuts cooked in three counties. Matt was serious about his doughnut tasting, and wanted a sample of the best. Because of the straight from the source rule, these guys did some driving. From the north came Hoeckele's; from the south, Houchin's; and from the motherland, Krispy Kreme, Donut Palace and Dunkin' Donuts.