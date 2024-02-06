Double rainbow found in spring's grab bag of surprises

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Andrew Montgomery, Deana Grey, Meg Powderly, Ian Hemingway, Courtney Scheeter, Tonya King, Jonah Hendrix, Dave White, Bertie Evans, Kirk Hemingway, Ryan Dysinger, Jerry Ayers, Rhonda Bramlett, Katherine Phillips, Daniel Pepple, Tom Cunningham, Kevin Dudley, Lindsay Phillips, Sherrin Rains, Gary Hester, Liz Hartman, Diane Curry, David Little, Terry Boese, Mark McKinley, Layton Tenkhoff, Andy Proffer, Zachary Wachter, Debbie Mirly, Richard Hinkebein, Angela Rehm, Patsy Tenkhoff, Shannon Dannenmueller and Kim Shell.

Happy anniversary to Kenny and Ginny Ruiz, Charlie and Marcella Westrich, Don and Kathy Leggett and Jim and Janie Fowler.

Lots of exciting things happening in the area! The wide ranges of temperatures had us basking on warm days followed by cool, windy days! After a hard rain last Monday we were blessed with a glorious double rainbow! This week we will get to enjoy a full moon often referred to as Flower Moon, Seed Moon, Wildcat Moon and Moon When Geese Return in Scattered Formation.

Coming events

General Baptist Church is holding its annual Spring Yard/Bake Sale on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5th and Helen streets. The youth will be selling chili dogs.

The Senior Center is seeking good sellable items for their fundraising yard sale. Items can be dropped off weekdays 8 a.m. to noon. The sale is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The Daughters of St. Ambrose are sponsoring a bake sale at 8 a.m. Saturday in front of Whitaker Hardware.

We will miss Dr. Bradley Bader who closed his office after 31 years of dentistry in Chaffee. Records can be picked up 10 a.m. to noon Friday.

A lucky roll

Katelyn Evans of Benton says that she and her grandmother have been lucky finding four-leaf clovers. They found one in both 2001 and 2013 and two in both 2015 and 2016! This should be a stellar year!

Some readers commented they were singing the song "I'm Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover" for days.

And the winner is ...

Winners of the "Anything Flowers" photo contest sponsored by Painted Wren Gallery are onpage 2C. The next contest is "Fourth of July" with a deadline of June 30. Visit their Facebook page to view photos.