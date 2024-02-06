Don't toss extra rice! Use it in this curried shrimp fried rice

Though it is common knowledge throughout Asia, many American cooks may not know that the key to perfect fried rice is using previously cooked and chilled rice. Freshly cooked rice can result in a soggy, gluey dish, but chilling it changes its starches, yielding light, separate grains.

That's why we often cook extra rice and refrigerate or even freeze the remainder so we have the base ready for a quick but boldly flavored weeknight meal.

It helps that fried rice is a blank slate that takes to endless variations, sopping up a wide array of flavors that can transform a typical takeout side into an exciting meal. In this version from our book "Cook What You Have," which draws on pantry staples to assemble easy, weeknight meals, the rice comes studded with plump, briny shrimp.

Bits of pineapple provide bursts of sweetness and jalapeÃ±o chili lends heat, a nice contrast to the briny shrimp. A couple teaspoons of curry powder add a fragrant dimension to the rice without muscling out the other flavors.

You will need 4 cups of cooked and chilled long-grain white rice for this recipe. If you don't have enough leftovers, combine 2 cups water and 1Â½ cups jasmine rice (or regular long-grain white rice), rinsed and drained. Bring to a simmer over medium-high, then reduce to low, cover and cook for 15 to 18 minutes. Let stand, covered, for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wide, shallow bowl. Cool to room temperature, cover and refrigerate until fully chilled.