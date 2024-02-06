Don't shoot your own foot

One saying I've heard probably all my life is, "Don't shoot yourself in the foot!" We may have the best of intentions and the purest motives, yet we end up hurting ourselves and at times, the ones we love.

Back when we lived in Bartlesville, I was needing a pickup to provide a way to haul my carpentry tools from job to job. I had been using a Honda CB360 motorcycle, but it had limitations. So we went to looking for an old pickup we could afford, which meant it had to be ancient. Found an old picku,p and it drove pretty decent for an old timer. It had a three on the column and a six cylinder, so I figured it would be decent on gas. We went ahead and bought the old pickup and got it home. Pumped up the tires and found out the steering was as loose as a goose. One slightly low tire will tighten up steering on an old pickup. I tightened up the screw deal on the steering, and it ended up OK. Then, we found out the three-speed shifter was kind of loose and would stick between gears.

I learned a lot from that old pickup. I should have asked for help from some friends of ours, but I thought I could take care of it. Ended up OK, but it cost our family resources we didn't have. I didn't mean to, but in that case, I kind of shot myself in the foot.

Back through the years, quite a few of the people I know ended up having to get married. And in a matter of a few months they were blessed with a brand new baby. And if I had to guess, most of them had no intention of getting pregnant. A couple of kids get carried away, and things go too far, and low and behold there's a little one on the way. Their lives are changed in a matter of months. Many times, their future plans have to be laid aside to get jobs and support the new family. Many find the new baby a real joy and a blessing, but at the same time, they might even wish they could go back and change things. If we only had been more careful or simply said "no."

We are doing OK financially and meeting our bills and able to put aside a little for emergencies. But one day we wake up, and we have a real hankering for a new vehicle. So we go look around and end up driving some brand new ride, or a good used one. Man, we are smitten and now we have the new-ride bug. Then, we find out the new one is something like $9,000 off the normal price, and we are pushed to make a decision right then, and we stammer out we'll take it. In a matter of minutes, we have signed the papers and we are driving away in a new ride.

But a few days later or maybe a few weeks, and we come to realize this new ride is costing us more than we had planned. Tags and taxes are more than we had planned. We find out that sexy new ride has to have special insurance and, man, it's expensive. We enjoy the new ride, but we wish we hadn't bought it. If we had only waited and saved more, we could have afforded it. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot.

I've done this many times as I've gardened through the years. Maybe waited too long before getting something planted, and it ends up not having enough time to mature. Or maybe simply forgot to water it, and it died from lack of moisture. Or maybe watered it too much, and it must have drowned.