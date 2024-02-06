Don't say we haven't been warned

Clad in a cloth robe, body irrevocably thinned by stage four oral cancer, the man shuffled to the bathroom behind his walker.

Steadying him on the short journey was his wife of 56 years.

Self-reliant and independent, he didn't want the help.

Truth be told, the man was a bit brusque in his final months with his devoted spouse.

No doubt his impatience had little to do with her but with his own weakness.

As he crossed the threshold from one room to the next behind the aluminum contraption holding him upright, the man stopped his walker.

"Wait," he instructed.

His wife and oldest child stopped in their tracks and movement ceased.

It was an order.

The man reached up and turned off the light of the room he was leaving.

My cancer-stricken father lost his fight to a dreaded disease more than six years ago.

Dad, even in the late stages of his illness, had a deep and abiding respect for how much things cost, like electricity.

He and my mother nearly moved to West Virginia, a neighboring low-cost state, because their local utility had raised prices so much.

He grew up a Depression-era kid in Pittsburgh, with eight siblings, in the home of a coal miner-turned-carpenter, in a house with walls so thin, snowflakes made it through to the inside.

Be careful with your money, my dad used to say.

It was advice I've tried to heed.

Behind the advice, I knew, was a warning.

Being without money is a very bad thing in American society.

A bad thing anywhere.

We ignore worthwhile warnings to our peril.

In the vivid imagery of Ezekiel, we see the Lord being quoted, "...turn from your ways and live! Turn! Turn from your evil ways! Why will you die, people of Israel!"

Not fake news. Ezekiel chapter 33, verse 11.

Israel and Judah largely ignored the warning, scholars agree, and both nations spent many years in captivity and exile.

Many never saw home again.