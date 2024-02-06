Don't run away from problems

By Ellen Shuck

Wouldn't it be great if every time something unpleasant reared its head, you could simply walk away -- walk away from it all? I have certainly felt like getting away from it all and I'm certain that I'm not alone.

Often you feel overwhelmed with other people's problems and concerns. It can seem that you're living your life all for other people. Where is the time for me, you ask? I can't do what I need to do because I'm so busy trying to help others solve their dilemmas. You feel that your whole life is dedicated to others. You've been taught, since childhood, that you always help others so you feel unchristian or unfeeling when you refrain from diving into everyone's problems and helping them.

You stew and walk the floor. Yet, while you're in the middle of the fishbowl of family disagreements that may not involve you, you can feel unappreciated. The lesson there is that you can't solve other people's challenges, personality or change their will. You can help and offer your assistance in trying to help straighten out the discord in certain situations. Then you have to step back and allow people and circumstances to take their course. You can worry, fume, cry and wring your hands, but that's about all you can do except pray.

If you stay involved in matters of which aren't particularly your affairs, you hurt yourself. Your mind and heart are kept tied up inside you. You allow yourself to become consumed by the life of those of whom you have no control.

Don't ever expect appreciation. If you receive thanks for what you contribute, it's wonderful and is the way life should work, but don't expect gratitude. Don't wait for thanks because if that's the reason for your doing what you do, then forget it. You will be disappointed much of the time and it's no reason for performing good and showing love and consideration. You do because it's the right thing.