Don't rely on outward appearances

Outward appearances don't tell the whole story.

"I didn't realize this would take as long as it is," said Joyce, after taking on a painting job. "I thought I'd be through way before now. I didn't realize that filling in the crevices would be so time-consuming, so I short figured the time it would take."

Most days she reported to work in the mornings, but she often left feeling dissatisfied -- dissatisfied because she failed to get as much accomplished as she had wanted. Joyce had misjudged the amount of hours and effort the work would take. What had originally looked like an easy task had turned into a monumental one. After all, she had thought she could use a paint roller to quickly go over the wall, but when she got into the job she discovered the outward appearances of what needed to be done were false. There was much more involved than what was visible on the outside.

I encountered a similar situation as I walked through the grocery aisles recently. I salivated while viewing the beautifully stacked boxes of pasta dinners, meat dishes, prepared desserts and beautiful loaves of bread. Meal preparation looked so easy. As my eyes feasted on the pictures of prepared cakes, casseroles and whole meals, I was tempted to go on a shopping spree. However, I know from experience, that although the outward packaging made the meals and dishes appear simple, they also require work. The dishes and meals do not magically appear. No, indeed, work is involved to make the pictures, advertisements and temptations ready to satisfy your palate. You may fail to recognize uncooked food, bicycles or furniture will only be similar to the exhibits if you apply your sweat, time and effort.

Martha wanted a college degree. She dreamed of working toward becoming a successful and prestigious woman. It would be fun. She would dress up every day and meet her classmates with a smile. She would be ready to go every morning.