Don't put support for life on life support

"To the men of America: This cause is your fight, too. It's not a women's issue. It is a human issue."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal was talking about abortion. He was not speaking against it -- he's about as far as you can get from pro-life. He's the lead sponsor of the so-called Women's Health Protection Act, which seeks to ensure that legal abortion remains an option nationwide.

And yet, his language about men could have been at home at just about any of the pro-life events marking what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision -- which made legal abortion the law of the land until it was overturned last year -- this January.

On the morning of the march, the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic organization for men, co-sponsored a festival for young people, along with the Sisters of Life. Men and women testified to what's possible when people aren't left to walk alone. Louisiana lawyer David Scotton celebrated his birth mother for choosing the tough road of adoption for him -- even while on a table in an abortion clinic.

The day after the march, I talked at a conference of Ivy League students, the David Network, about life after Roe. Most of the audience for my panel consisted of young women -- not all of them sure where they stand on abortion.