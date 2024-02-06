Don't let bad experiences last a llifetime

The first thing we all need to know and realize is our past does not define our future. Have you ever believed it did? It is true our past has an influence on how we look at life, what happens, our moral values and other opinions on many things. Our understanding of the past, however needn't remain permanent in our mind. We can relearn our thoughts and the ways we perceive our past, particularly those happenings that are unpleasant.

Do we think about what's happened, over and over again? Do we hash and rehash the wrongs we've felt we were forced to bear -- holding grudges we believe are justified? Holding on to what's over is like treading water. Our purpose is to stay afloat -- keep from sinking. When our mind is stuck on what's past, we can't move forward because our thoughts are caught in that web of despair. Ou growth in life is stunted. We're tied up in knots.

There are too many scenarios to count when it comes to how many different events, moods, harsh words and things we've all had to endure. Have we been attempting to enjoy the present and move forward, while we're still looking out the rear-view mirror?

So why do many people get past the difficult and traumatic in their life? They smile and seem genuinely happy. I believe most who exhibit this type of behavior, despite their hardships in the past, have actively sought ways to be happy now, in the present.

Isaiah 43: 18-19 says to "Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland."