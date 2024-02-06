Don't lament; learn from what's passed

By Ellen Shuck
It’s a new time now, a time to look forward, to let go of what’s past. Tomorrow can always be the beginning of your life! How was last year for you? Did you give a huge sigh of relief that it was over, or possess happy memories of the time passed?
When a new year begins at the expense of the one that’s gone, those are the sort of questions you can ponder. Most people look forward to a new year and a chance to start again — focus on a new beginning.
They talk often of the struggles and bad experiences they’ve encountered during the years that are passed. You vow this year will be different. You will try harder; begin new programs, such as weight-loss efforts; you’ll do more to help, exercise more and promise faithfulness to all sorts of other resolutions.
Before you lament what’s passed and rejoice that it’s over, though, stop and think about the benefits last year brought. Before you completely close and lock that door to bad memories, delve into yourself deeply and ask, “What did I learn?” Perhaps what you learned outweighed the bad you’ve experienced.
Maybe, because of what happened, you will inherit a better year this year.
Many people have told me they hoped this year would be better than the old. They related various trials they had met along the way.
Those hardships called for much fortitude and courage. Many tears were shed, and despair overshadowed their outlook.
But when they felt most depressed and like giving up, a mysterious stamina and faith prodded them on. They finally reached the end of that tunnel and saw the sunshine there.
They were exhausted and said, “What did I do to deserve this? Why did my loved one have to die?” But after the trauma of it was over, they were able to breathe again and claim a promising future.
In every test of endurance lies a blessing. God allows nothing to occur that doesn’t have a message, a reason or a lesson. I, too, endured a year of turmoil, death and illness of family members. Yet, I can see reasons behind all of it.
I lost a niece, who seemingly went far too early in her life, to death. I also lost a sister I had visited daily for a long while. I’ve talked with others who have endured the torture of wondering if their child could hang on after a horrible accident had occurred. Both deaths in my family were timely, however, because both my sister and my niece were barely surviving, and each day was a struggle for them.
You can continue toward a brighter future, but rather than lament the past, see what you learned from what happened. I, for one, met the first Christmas ever without my oldest sister. She was always there and I missed her, but I survived, and now I know I can overcome other difficult situations. You fail to realize the capacity and surge of your strength and courage when you’re forced to endure what you thought you couldn’t. Isaiah 41:10 offers encouragement when it says, “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
Resolutions serve a purpose. Whether you keep them or not, they are a goal for which to strive. Whether your past year was good or bad in your estimation, keep moving forward.
Allow what you’ve gone through previously to lay a foundation for your future. There is a lesson in everything that happens.
Let go of your control and put your fears and challenges in the hands of God, and see what treasures are in store for you. Life is always exciting and joyful if you perceive it to be. Problems can be gain, rather than loss.
