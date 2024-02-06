Don't lament; learn from what's passed

But when they felt most depressed and like giving up, a mysterious stamina and faith prodded them on. They finally reached the end of that tunnel and saw the sunshine there.

They were exhausted and said, “What did I do to deserve this? Why did my loved one have to die?” But after the trauma of it was over, they were able to breathe again and claim a promising future.

In every test of endurance lies a blessing. God allows nothing to occur that doesn’t have a message, a reason or a lesson. I, too, endured a year of turmoil, death and illness of family members. Yet, I can see reasons behind all of it.

I lost a niece, who seemingly went far too early in her life, to death. I also lost a sister I had visited daily for a long while. I’ve talked with others who have endured the torture of wondering if their child could hang on after a horrible accident had occurred. Both deaths in my family were timely, however, because both my sister and my niece were barely surviving, and each day was a struggle for them.

You can continue toward a brighter future, but rather than lament the past, see what you learned from what happened. I, for one, met the first Christmas ever without my oldest sister. She was always there and I missed her, but I survived, and now I know I can overcome other difficult situations. You fail to realize the capacity and surge of your strength and courage when you’re forced to endure what you thought you couldn’t. Isaiah 41:10 offers encouragement when it says, “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Resolutions serve a purpose. Whether you keep them or not, they are a goal for which to strive. Whether your past year was good or bad in your estimation, keep moving forward.

Allow what you’ve gone through previously to lay a foundation for your future. There is a lesson in everything that happens.

Let go of your control and put your fears and challenges in the hands of God, and see what treasures are in store for you. Life is always exciting and joyful if you perceive it to be. Problems can be gain, rather than loss.