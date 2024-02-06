Don't handle this one

This is a yellow-bellied water snake.
Southern Missouri swamplands are a good place to find this snake. It lives on small fish, frogs and crawdads.
If you happen upon a yellow-bellied water snake, be sure it is what you think it is. It can look quite like a cottonmouth. The cottonmouth is venomous. The yellow-belly is non-venomous and considered harmless, although if cornered and aggravated it will bite you.
I do not recommend this snake be handled because it packs a punch with a stinky musk that it will smear on you as it squirms. You can tell the yellow-bellied is non-venomous by its blunt rounded nose and the round pupils in its eyes.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.