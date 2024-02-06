Don't bury yourself

As I contemplated more, my mind wandered over into, yet, another enigma. As I gave it more thought, my psyche overflowed with new understanding. My curiosity was aroused, significantly, when I heard someone advise, "Don't become so caught up s in working and finishing your goals -- that you "bury yourself." I found that wealth of wisdom to be a valuable tool from which we can all benefit. It was a wakeup call and I tried to apply it to my life. I searched within to see what gems of knowledge and spirituality I could derive from its words. I had never thought, that, in essence, we can bury our self without realizing it. We become so involved in working on our means to our end, we fail to see that although we may be working to bury the undesirable, we may bury what's truly most important, in the process. We're spending so much time on constantly preparing for the future and finishing a thing so we can move forward, that we fail to stop, look and feel what's within ourselves. Will we know who we are and where we're going when all is caught up -- or will we be an unidentifiable someone whom we don't even know? Our identity has become lost in the shuffle. We have become an integral part of what's around us--and of what we've been pursuing. It's alright to have future plans and give them our all, to a point. It's only when our judgement becomes cloudy and we fail to see that the curves in the road aren't taking us where we wanted to go that it's unfortunate. If that's the case, we need to back up and see where we've gone wrong -- ask where God is, in all this. Have we lost the spiritual aspect of our journey? Have we lost sight of where we're headed?

Hopefully, we too, will stop in the woods, experience the quiet, and listen to the whisperings of God. The winds, birds singing, squirrels and rabbits scurrying around -- all bring a sense of wonder and peace. Then when we resume our journey, we're ready to say, "I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep." But let us be wary of burying ourselves in the process and remember to stop in the woods from time to time. Then, we too, will keep ourselves above ground, continuing on, with fulfillment, before we sleep.