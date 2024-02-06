Don't be distracted from the beauty around you

By Rennie Phillips

I was visiting with a friend the other day, and I mentioned I'd like to see the Northern Lights. When I was little you could see them once in a great while, but they were hard to see. I'd like to see them in person and up close if you will. My friend said he had seen them one time while in Iceland, and they were just awesome. That is what I'd like to experience.

We talked about how they are caused by this and that, and I've read a little on it. But I commented that I didn't want all the facts about how the lights are formed. I just wanted to experience the beauty. I didn't want all the facts to get in the road of the beauty of the Northern Lights.

Kind of like the great fish swallowing Jonah in the story in the Bible. I've read the story countless times and tried to picture it in my mind. Only my picture isn't accurate even in the least amount. I picture Jonah in the belly of the great fish sitting at a table with chairs with a candle on the table. Nothing like what the real experience was probably like. But I really don't want to know about all the nasty details. I like my story which I've had from when I was little. And to this day I've never preached on the actual factual picture of Jonah in the belly of the great fish. I'm not so interested in the details at the expense of the story.

Growing up in cattle country, I've watched countless cows give birth. Also assisted gosh-knows how many who just didn't have the strength to give birth or the calf was too big or maybe backward. I'm always amazed how the cow has the calf and then kind of cleans them off. And in the process that little calf struggles to stand and finally makes it. And something the calf is born with directs them back to the cow's bag where he goes to sucking milk. Always amazing to me, but I grew up with it. For someone who has not been around this it might be too much. All the facts just might get in the road of them enjoying the new born calf and watching him suck.

It's kind of like we are standing in front of an awesome painting by Remington and someone is there describing the picture in detail. When it was painted and where and on and on and on. My first thought would be to tell them to give it a rest and shut up. I simply want to enjoy the painting.