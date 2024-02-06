McDonald's Ronald McDonald House Charities recently awarded a grant to Central Elementary in Dexter, Missouri, in the amount of $3000. These funds will used to support the program, Read to Succeed. Pictured are (from left) Mrs. Miller, assistant principal at Central Elementary; Ms. Tarbatton, Title One reading teacher for third and fourth grades; Angie Jones, assistant manager, Dexter McDonalds; and Cheryl Farrow, director of operations for McDonalds.
