Dolly Parton, James Patterson — in words and music

"Run, Rose, Run" is a close look at the Nashville music scene, through the eyes of women. The narrative has music and romance and cheering crowds, and lyrics to Parton songs such as the mid-tempo rocker "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans." On the darker side are unscrupulous executives, unwanted physical advances and the male-oriented ways of the market, defined by a radio consultant's "salad" theory, in which men are the essential artists, "the lettuce," the women more like tomatoes, "to be sprinkled into airplay now and again as garnish."

Parton, who famously rose from a cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to international acclaim, said her back story differs from AnnieLee's. But she did endure "having bad managers and having to, you know, just squirm, trying to get out of situations." AnnieLee's struggles to take control of her career reminded Parton of her early work with Porter Waggoner, who helped her break through professionally in 1967 when he brought her on to his popular television show. They recorded and toured together for seven years, their battles well publicized, before she announced her departure. The end of their working partnership inspired her classic "I Will Always Love You."

This cover image shows "Run Rose Run" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. Little, Brown and Company via AP

"Oh, God, I used to fight all the time with Porter Waggoner," she said of the late singer, who died in 2007. "We were known for, you know, for our disagreements. But he gave me a big hand up and I always appreciated that. But I (also) had always wanted to be my own star, and I said that at the start. I didn't want to be just a girl singer in somebody else's group."

Parton's life now is much closer to Ruthanna's, "one of country music's grandest queens." But Parton is a bit gentler. When Ruthanna first meets AnnieLee, at a small table in the back of a bar, Ruthanna praises her talent as "something special" before advising her to "get the hell out of Nashville" and be spared ending up broke and on her own.

"I would never, ever tell somebody not to follow their dream," Parton said. "I would just say, 'If you're dead serious about what you're doing, you got to buckle up and take it. You've got to sacrifice as far as you can and compromise, but don't ever sacrifice your soul and your principles and your values.' That's where Ruthanna and I differ. I would never tell a young person not to follow their dream because I would crush somebody. Even if they weren't that talented, I wouldn't tell them that."

Ruthanna is out of the business and well pleased to be past the "desire to pour her heart out into a melody." Parton is all in, writing so often she likes to tell Patterson she could turn out a song while standing on her head. "Run, Rose, Red" is just one part of their 2022. His other books this year include the memoir "James Patterson: The Stories of My Life" and another "Michael Bennett" thriller. She was scheduled to host the Academy of Country Music Awards on the night her book comes out and, via livestream, will later this month appear for the first time at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

"Where would I go?" she said when asked whether she would ever retire. "You can't leave yourself behind. I would be doing my music, writing my songs if I had to sell them out of the trunk of my car. And I did that in the early days when I was young and trying to get things going. So I would do it no matter what, even if I had to take another job."

"One of the similarities that Dolly and I have is we don't work for a living," Patterson added. "We play for a living. You don't stop doing that. Why would you stop playing if you can, if you can do it?"