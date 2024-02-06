Doing laundry is a relatively boring task. But it doesn't have to be done in a drab, boring room.

With a few strategic changes, even a small laundry room can become a space that's appealing to be in and can double as a room for other activities too.

"Laundry rooms don't need to be a space that we apologize for anymore," says New York-based interior designer Deborah Martin.

Here, Martin and two other designers -- HGTV's Brian Patrick Flynn and Miami-based Raquel Mothe, of Mothe Design -- offer advice on turning a basic laundry room into a space you love.

Location, location

This photo provided by interior designer Raquel Mothe of Mothe Design shows a laundry room designed by Mothe in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. This laundry room includes plenty of storage with cabinets by Ornare, as well as recessed ceiling lighting and natural light, creating a space that's welcoming and also functional. (Mothe Design via AP) Mothe Design

Especially in older homes, one of the least convenient things about the laundry room is where it is -- often far from where laundry gets generated.

If you're remodeling, Flynn says, consider relocating your laundry room as close to the master bedroom as possible. In fact, make it part of your master bedroom closet, if there's enough space.

"This makes it way easier for homeowners to tackle their laundry without having to then bring it back and forth across the house," he says.

And though it's a splurge, it's worth considering having more than one space where laundry gets done.

When working on new luxury home projects, Mothe says, she often includes one laundry room on the house's main level for cleaning things like small rugs, pet toys, pool towels and other household items. She puts another laundry space with similar design and the same machines on the second floor near the bedrooms.

Go bright and bold

Have fun with color and pattern, the designers say.

Mothe rarely uses white for a laundry room, aiming for a cozier vibe.

If there are colors you love but think are too bright for other rooms, Flynn suggests using them in your laundry room. It's also a great place for patterns that seem too much for a living room or bedroom. Wallpaper's a good way to do that.

"Nine times out of 10," Flynn says, "I find that simply adding wallpaper to a laundry room or laundry closet instantly makes it feel more inviting."

If you're updating the floor, Martin suggests creating a cheerful space with an interesting tile design.

Helpful details

Martin and Mothe both advise including a really large sink in a laundry room. And Martin suggests adding a drain in the floor.