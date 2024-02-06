Doing good benefits all

Another prominent leader has been discovered to not be who they said they were. They were not living out the values that they claimed to hold. They were not victims of the cancel culture but of grotesque hypocrisy. Sadly, each of us can place a different image to the previous description. Untrustworthy leaders have prompted many to become jaded to any and every leader. Guarded and skeptical of their promises. Analyzing and exegeting every word and body movement attempting to determine what they truly meant when they said whatever it was, they said.
Twain, as only he could, said, "Do the right thing. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest." Doing good, what is right, should not shock but inspire. In the Bible, Peter says, "13 Now who is there to harm you if you are zealous for what is good? 14 But even if you should suffer for righteousness' sake, you will be blessed. Have no fear of them, nor be troubled," These short verses give us some critical principles of living.
First, be zealous for good. Seek out opportunities for good. When you intentionally look for ways in which good can be brought even to the bleakest places, opportunities are discovered. You can find what you are looking for.
Second, your life is enriched when you do good with others, not just for them. Giving money and resources to an organization, a cause, is helpful. As someone who depends on the faithfulness and generosity of others, I am incredibly thankful for those gifts. Yet we know that our lives are greatly enriched when we practice doing good with others and not just for them. Find those organizations, those churches that want to partner with you to do good.
Lastly, the results of doing good, even when not received as good, is fearlessness and trouble-free. You can live fearlessly when your heart is not clouded and divided between doing good in public and keeping your true self to yourself. There is no reason to fear when you are the same person when everyone is watching, and no one is.
Seek out ways to do good for goods' sake. A life absent of deception in the pursuit of good is a life that is fearless, trouble-free and richer than the wealthiest in the world.
