Doing good benefits all

Another prominent leader has been discovered to not be who they said they were. They were not living out the values that they claimed to hold. They were not victims of the cancel culture but of grotesque hypocrisy. Sadly, each of us can place a different image to the previous description. Untrustworthy leaders have prompted many to become jaded to any and every leader. Guarded and skeptical of their promises. Analyzing and exegeting every word and body movement attempting to determine what they truly meant when they said whatever it was, they said.

Twain, as only he could, said, "Do the right thing. It will gratify some people and astonish the rest." Doing good, what is right, should not shock but inspire. In the Bible, Peter says, "13 Now who is there to harm you if you are zealous for what is good? 14 But even if you should suffer for righteousness' sake, you will be blessed. Have no fear of them, nor be troubled," These short verses give us some critical principles of living.

First, be zealous for good. Seek out opportunities for good. When you intentionally look for ways in which good can be brought even to the bleakest places, opportunities are discovered. You can find what you are looking for.