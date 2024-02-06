Dogs set to strut at Westminster

NEW YORK -- In the Year of the Dog, which one will have its day at the Westminster Kennel Club show?

About 3,200 dogs are getting ready for America's most prominent canine competition, set for Feb. 10, 12 and 13. As it happens, this year's Best in Show winner will hold the title during the Chinese zodiac's Year of the Dog, which begins a few days later.

"Of course, every year is the year of the dog at Westminster," show spokeswoman Gail Miller Bisher said at a news conference last week.

The televised show centers on picking the top purebred dog from as many as 202 breeds and varieties at New York's Madison Square Garden.

But Westminster's agility contest this year includes a record 29 mixed-breed dogs, about 9 percent of the total agility field. Added five years ago, agility has become a popular feature: The televised final round is expanding this year to 60 dogs, instead of 50.

A wirehaired dachshund named Nova hopes she'll be one of them -- or at least owner Sara Zislin does. It's the first Westminster trip for both.