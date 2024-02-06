Dog meet dog: American Kennel Club adds 2 breeds to roster

NEW YORK -- A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's pack.

The club announced Wednesday that it's recognizing the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon Vendeen. They're the first breeds added to the roster since 2016.

They're eligible for many dog shows this year but can't compete at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show until next year.

The Nederlandse kooikerhondje (pronounced NAY'-dehr-lahn-seh KOY'-kehr-hahnd-jeh) goes back hundreds of years in Holland. The smallish, brown-and-white, spaniel-style dogs can be seen in some Dutch Old Master paintings.

"They're actually like a toddler that never grows up," said breeder D. Ann Knoop-Siderius. She said they are happy, sometimes naughty and "very playful" dogs."

Juno, a grand basset griffon Vendeen, is shown during a news conference at the American Kennel Club headquarters in New York. The club announced that it's recognizing the Nederlandse kooikerhondje and the grand basset griffon Vendeen. They're the first breeds added to the roster since 2016. Mary Altaffer ~ Associated Press

Her husband, Jac Knoop, is the president of the Kooikerhondje Club of the USA .

Kooikerhondjes were trained to help hunters attract ducks into net-covered canals. The elaborate setups waned in the 19th century, and the dogs neared extinction during World War II, before a baroness set out to bring them back.