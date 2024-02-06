Documentary focuses on champion of Mexican cuisine

NEW YORK -- If you add garlic to your guacamole, we have bad news: You're not doing it right. Do you mince the onion? That's also a no-no. And, please, leave the avocado lumpy.

So says 97-year-old Diana Kennedy, a foremost authority on traditional Mexican cuisine. Over many decades, she has mastered, documented and become fiercely protective of the culinary styles of each region.

This summer, a portrait as zesty as her dishes comes in the form of the documentary " Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy," which marks director Elizabeth Carroll's feature film debut.

The documentary traces the unlikely rise of an Englishwoman who became one of the most respected authorities on Mexican food. She's been called "the Julia Child of Mexico," "the Mick Jagger of Mexican Cuisine" and even the "Indiana Jones of food."

Carroll's camera follows Kennedy as she navigates Mexico in her trusty Nissan truck, walks through her remarkable garden, teaches professional chefs in a harrowing class in her home, and meticulously makes coffee -- toasting her beans in an antique toaster.

"It's some of the best coffee I've ever had. I know that sounds like what I'm supposed to say, but it's true," said Carroll, laughing.

The film includes various TV appearances by Kennedy during her career as well as interviews with notable chefs, including Alice Waters, Jose Andres, Rick Bayless, Pati Jinich and Gabriela Camara. It's less a cooking lesson than a beautifully drawn character study.

"I just felt really drawn to her and very comfortable with her, like there was some kind of unspoken understanding between us when we would look at each other," said Carroll. "I think she's somebody who operates a lot on instinct and I think that there was just an instinct of trust between us."

Kennedy, a culinary purist, arrived in Mexico in the late 1950s and has traveled thousands of miles throughout the country, often alone, seeking out regional foods.