Doctors: Pelvic mesh lawsuits are ill-advised

SEATTLE -- Doctors who specialize in female pelvic medicine say lawsuits by four states, including Washington and California, over products used to treat pelvic floor disorders and incontinence might scare patients away from the best treatment options -- or maybe even push the products off the market.

Sixty-three Washington surgeons signed a letter to state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, arguing his consumer-protection lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon Inc. subsidiary is off-base. The lawsuit states the companies failed to disclose risks associated with the products, but in their letter the doctors said they were never deceived and the case is based on a misconception about how they assess dangers posed by medical procedures.

"We have served on national and regional medical societies in women's health," wrote Dr. Jeffrey Clemons, a pelvic reconstructive surgeon in Tacoma. "It is astonishing to us that the AG is proceeding with this lawsuit without first availing themselves of the significant experience and expertise of this group."

At issue is "transvaginal mesh" -- plastic mesh products implanted to correct a variety of pelvic floor disorders.

They came on the U.S. market in the late 1990s to treat stress urinary incontinence -- a condition triggered by physical activity such as coughing, sneezing or running common and sometimes debilitating in women after childbirth. The treatment involves using a thin mesh strip, called a "mid-urethral sling," to support the urethra, the tube carrying urine away from the bladder.